Rock-Bottom Price a Draw for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Rock-Bottom Price a Draw for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock

Story Highlights

Shopify stock may seem to be out of the woods after a considerable year-to-date decline of 73%. Also, positive signals from hedge funds and investors are encouraging.

Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) (TSE: SHOP) have dropped more than 73% this year. Given the share price correction and the company’s future growth plans, the stock might be a good long-term investment opportunity now. Moreover, bullish signals from hedge funds help instill confidence in the stock. 

Can Shopify Stock Make a Comeback?

The consistent drop in Shopify’s share price has kept investors unsure of its long-term potential. Also, comparisons to the pandemic phase, when the e-commerce business had been booming, make things tougher.

Despite these struggles, management at Shopify continues to remain optimistic about its long-term potential. Indeed, the company has sought to make 2022 its year of investment instead of worrying about the tanking share price.

On this front, the company has been looking to bolster its fulfillment network. It acquired a logistics technology provider, Deliverr, in a $2.1 billion deal. Also, it is targeting expansion in the international markets through Shopify Markets, its cross-border commerce solutions product, which is likely to support topline growth.  

Furthermore, the recently-reported quarter reflects strong growth potential. Shopify was able to increase its gross merchandise volume by 11% year-over-year, despite the high inflationary environment, which weighed on consumers’ pockets. Though the e-commerce giant reported a loss in Q3 due to several one-time items, revenue increased 17% year-over-year.  

Hedge Funds and Investors are Buying SHOP Stock

According to TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool, hedge fund managers have increased their holdings in SHOP stock by buying 8.5 million shares in the last quarter. The data is based on information from 20 hedge fund managers, including ARK Investment Management’s Catherine Wood, who has bulked up her holdings in the stock.

Is SHOP a Good Stock to Buy, According to Analysts?

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating. This is based on eight Buy and eight Hold recommendations. The average SHOP price target is $41.21, implying 12.63% upside potential. 

The Takeaway

Investors are likely to see a significant price drop as an attractive entry point. Also, strong growth potential based on the company’s expansion plans makes a positive case for the stock. Additionally, the October data inflation seems to have eased a bit. However, it may still be soon to cheer up on the news.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on SHOP

Celebrate Black Friday 2022 with These Stocks
Market NewsCelebrate Black Friday 2022 with These Stocks
1d ago
JD
BBY
Finding Value Among the Ruins: Will Growth Stocks Shine Again?
ZM
CVNA
PayPal’s Happy Returns unveils new revenue stream for Shopify merchants
PYPL
SHOP
More SHOP Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on SHOP

Celebrate Black Friday 2022 with These Stocks
Market NewsCelebrate Black Friday 2022 with These Stocks
1d ago
JD
BBY
Finding Value Among the Ruins: Will Growth Stocks Shine Again?
Stock Analysis & IdeasFinding Value Among the Ruins: Will Growth Stocks Shine Again?
3d ago
ZM
CVNA
PayPal’s Happy Returns unveils new revenue stream for Shopify merchants
The FlyPayPal’s Happy Returns unveils new revenue stream for Shopify merchants
6d ago
PYPL
SHOP

Latest News Feed