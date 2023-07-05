‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
New
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

Have the markets reached the exuberant stage? Bullish sentiment has been the order of the day for a while, and the S&P 500 currently sits at 4,455, reflecting year-to-date gains of 16%.

By now, the index has already surpassed the year-end target of 4,400 set by Raymond James’ chief investment officer, Larry Adam. This achievement serves as a bit of vindication for Adam. He went against the prevailing sentiment at the start of the year, which, if you recall, was decidedly bearish due to the downbeat environment of 2022. Despite that, Adam maintained a positive outlook. Now, as everyone jumps back on the bull bandwagon and relative strength indicators enter ‘overbought territory,’ Adam believes it’s time to play the contrarian once again.

“These technical indicators, combined with other Wall Street firms rushing to lift their year-end S&P 500 price targets in recent weeks, indicated that much of the good news had been priced in – suggesting the market had entered into a more vulnerable position, susceptible to disappointment,” he explained.

Don’t get too alarmed, though, because Adam’s caution is reserved purely for the near-term. “Longer term,” he goes on to say, “we remain optimistic and expect the S&P 500 will grind higher over the next twelve months to at least 4,600 as macro tailwinds (i.e., the Fed concludes its tightening cycle, declining interest rates, resilient margins, and record cash on the sidelines) provide a more supportive backdrop for equities.”

Meanwhile, Raymond James analysts have been busy pointing out to investors the stocks primed to push ahead over the coming year, and they have tagged two names they see as ‘Strong Buys.’ We ran these tickers through the TipRanks database to find out what the rest of Wall Street’s analyst corps think about them. Let’s check the details.  

EngageSmart, Inc. (ESMT)

We’ll start with EngageSmart, a company specializing in providing customized customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. With a customer base of over 3,000 enterprises and 108,000 health and wellness professionals, EngageSmart caters to various industries with tailored software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions. Originally established as Invoice Cloud in 2009, the company underwent rebranding in 2020 and became EngageSmart. The firm’s primary focus lies in serving large and untapped markets that increasingly rely on software and payment technologies, particularly within non-cyclical sectors.

EngageSmart operates through two distinct segments: SMB Solutions, which offers comprehensive practice management solutions for the health and wellness industry, and Enterprise Solutions, which provides vertical engagement services for electronic bill payment and integrated payments across sectors such as government, utilities, financial services, healthcare, and charitable giving.

EngageSmart has been a public entity for less than 2 years, but throughout the period, revenue has consistently improved on a sequential basis. The most recent report, for 1Q23, was no different. Revenue climbed by 31.2% from the same period a year ago, to $88.4 million, while also improving on the $83.9 million generated in the prior quarter. Additionally, the figure came in $1.73 million above consensus. At the bottom-line, EPS of $0.02 met the analysts’ forecast. Total customers grew by 23% to reach 108,200 compared to 87,800 thousand as of the end of 1Q22.

EngageSmart’s prospects have attracted the attention of Raymond James analyst John Davis, who lays out a strong bull-case.

“We believe EngageSmart has a clear growth roadmap for several years, thanks to the convergence of software and payments within its core verticals,” Davis opined. “More importantly, the company has a significant first-mover advantage in both SMB and Enterprise, putting it in a position to continue to capture share from legacy players/processes. More importantly, we believe there is a convincing bull case given tailwinds in both SMB (pricing + new specialties) and Enterprise (bill pay 2.0) that could result in material upside to numbers (high 120s NRR + mid-teens new wins).”

These comments underpin Davis’ Strong Buy rating while his $25 price target makes room for 12-month returns of 35%. (To watch Davis’ track record, click here)

Let’s turn our attention now to the rest of the Street, where based on 7 Buys and 1 Hold, ESMT currently carries a Strong Buy consensus rating. With an average price target of $22.86, the analysts project a 23% upside over the coming months. (See ESMT stock forecast)

The Allstate Corporation (ALL)

Let’s now pivot from software to one of the largest publicly held personal lines insurers in the U.S. Allstate is a well-established and prominent insurance firm with a history dating back to 1931. Over the years, it has grown to become one of the country’s largest and most recognized insurers. Allstate offers a comprehensive range of insurance products and services, including auto, home, renters, life, and business insurance, catering to the diverse needs of individuals and businesses.

It is a substantial operation with 54,700 employees, a market cap of $29 billion, and revenues of $51 billion in 2022. Judging by the first-quarter performance this year, the company is on track to surpass that figure. The Q1 top-line revenue stood at $13.79 billion, representing an 11.8% year-over-year increase, which exceeded the consensus estimate by $110 million. However, the company did not fare as well on the other end of the spectrum; adj. EPS of -$1.30 fell some way short of the -$1.01 expected by the analysts.

The quarter’s performance reflects the company focusing in recent years on growth at the expense of profitability. Another recent focus has been on investing in technology and digital know-how to improve operations and cater to the changing demands of its clientele; the company has developed a range of digital tools and platforms.

This is a point picked up by Raymond James’ Charles Peters, who highlights the progress being made here. The 5-star analyst writes, “Allstate is at the forefront of and committed to the digital transformation of insurance. The company is pursuing a concept of an integrated digital enterprise. Within this context, Allstate highlights its QuickFoto claim app, where ~75% of the company’s drivable claims are being settled in one day. Allstate is also positioned to harvest meaningful pricing advantages and report significantly lower rates of accident frequency through the rollout of its Drivewise app.”

To this end, Peters rates Allstate shares a Strong Buy, while his $155 price target suggests upside of 40% in the year ahead. (To watch Peters’ track record, click here)

Elsewhere on the Street, the stock claims an additional 6 Buys, 5 Holds and 1 Sell, all coalescing to a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Going by the $131.08 average target, a year from now, investors will be sitting on returns of ~19%. (See Allstate stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Imagine having Wall Street’s elite as your Financial Advisors…​
How does an 80%+ success rate on your investments sound?
Well, if you’re looking for that kind of track record, you’ll probably need to find the very top-performing analysts out there.
​​With access to TipRanks Premium, you can easily spot leading experts and follow their every move.
Not just to gain confidence in your portfolio, but for brand new investment ideas as well.
Learn More

More News & Analysis on ALL

Allstate vs. MetLife: Which Insurance Stock is Better?
Stock Analysis & IdeasAllstate vs. MetLife: Which Insurance Stock is Better?
1d ago
ALL
MET
IBM (NYSE:IBM) Preparing to Buy Apptio; Adding to Pile of Collaborations
ALL
BAC
Philip Morris upgraded, Palantir downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
CB
AIG
More ALL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ALL

Allstate vs. MetLife: Which Insurance Stock is Better?
Stock Analysis & IdeasAllstate vs. MetLife: Which Insurance Stock is Better?
1d ago
ALL
MET
IBM (NYSE:IBM) Preparing to Buy Apptio; Adding to Pile of Collaborations
Market NewsIBM (NYSE:IBM) Preparing to Buy Apptio; Adding to Pile of Collaborations
9d ago
ALL
BAC
Philip Morris upgraded, Palantir downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
The FlyPhilip Morris upgraded, Palantir downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
14d ago
CB
AIG
More ALL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >