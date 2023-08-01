‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

As summer travel remains solid and consumer spending appears robust, plenty of analysts now believe a recession will not materialize. However, that is not the view of Raymond James’ CIO, Larry Adam. Adam is of the mind that a recession is all but inevitable and will kick off by this year’s fourth quarter.

That said, the good news is that it will be a mild recession, one where the U.S. economy will shrink in a far less acute manner than during other recessions (0.6% vs. the average 2.5%), won’t last as long (6 months vs. the usual 10 months), and during which only 500,000 jobs will be lost compared to the 3.5 million jobs typically shed during a recession. “In fact,” Adam goes on to say, “this will likely be the second mildest recession we’ve seen in the post-World War II era.”

As for the markets, Adam sees S&P 500 earnings falling by just 1%, far below the typical 25% drop observed in a normal recession. And that is why he also does not foresee a big decline in equity prices. “The bottom line is that while we do expect a mild recession to unfold, that does not deter us from our more favorable outlook for both the equity and fixed income market,” Adam summed up.

For investors, of course, the main question remains: which equities are best positioned to thrive against this backdrop? Raymond James analysts have an idea about that and have tagged two names as ‘Strong Buys’ right now. And they are not alone, according to TipRanks’ database, both are also rated as ‘Strong Buy’s by the analyst consensus. Let’s see why they are drawing plaudits across the board.

Coastal Financial Corp (CCB)

The first Raymond James-endorsed name takes us to the banking sector, where we find Coastal Financial, a bank holding company headquartered in Everett, Washington.

The company offers conventional lending and deposit services to both businesses and individuals through its subsidiary, Coastal Community Bank. Additionally, Coastal Financial provides Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) to digital financial services companies and broker dealers through its CCBX segment. With assets totaling over $3.5 billion, Coastal Financial operates 14 branches throughout the greater Seattle-MSA region, making these services readily available. The company proudly touts its credentials as the largest community bank based on deposit market share.

In the recently reported Q2 earnings, Coastal Financial demonstrated sequential deposit growth, increasing by $67.3 million, or 2.2% compared to 1Q23. Moreover, the company showcased substantial top-line growth, with revenues soaring by 85% from the same quarter last year, reaching $120.95 million. However, the figure missed Street estimates by $3.11 million. On the bottom-line, Coastal Financial’s EPS rose from $0.76 to $0.95 year-over-year, but it fell slightly short of the $0.97 forecast. It’s a rare instance of the bottom-line figure falling short, given Coastal almost always posts beats on the profitability end.

In any case, those figures are of little concern to Raymond James analyst David Feaster, who points out to investors why this community bank represents a solid play in the current environment.

“We see 2Q results as continuing to demonstrate the growth potential and accelerating earnings power of CCB. As such, given the strong growth outlook with defensive characteristics ahead of a potential credit cycle, we view the risk/reward favorably and do not believe current valuation contemplates the meaningful potential earnings power from its BaaS segment (CCBX). As it continues to validate the business model through the cycle, we anticipate significant potential for multiple expansion given its highly profitable business model (+20% ROATCE) with de minimis credit risk,” Feaster opined.

These comments underpin Feaster’s Strong Buy rating and $57 price target on Coastal Financial shares. Should the figure be met, investors will be pocketing returns of 28% a year from now. (To watch Feaster’s track record, click here)

Looking at the consensus breakdown, other analysts are on the same page. With 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells, the word on the Street is that CCB is a Strong Buy. The $56.67 average target is almost identical to Feaster’s objective. (See CCB stock forecast)

ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB)

We’ll stay in the finance industry for our next Raymond James-endorsed stock. Based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, ConnectOne Bancorp is a $10 billion asset bank that conducts its operations primarily through two subsidiaries: ConnectOne Bank and BoeFly.

ConnectOne Bank caters to small to middle-market businesses, offering a comprehensive range of banking and lending products and services. On the other hand, BoeFly functions as a fintech marketplace, connecting borrowers in the franchise industry with various funding options provided by partner banks.

The bank has seen its net interest margin (NIM) compress in recent times and although that was the case again in the recently reported Q2 print, the company thinks the worst of that is behind now. NIM compressed sequentially by 19 basis points, but bottomed out in April, stabilized and expanded throughout the rest of the quarter.

And while revenue dropped by 14.8% year-over-year to $68.28 million, the figure beat the consensus estimate by $4.28 million. There was a beat at the other end of the scale too, as EPS of $0.51 came in ahead of the $0.48 expected by the analysts.

The company also repurchased 270,000 shares of common stock during the quarter, which means that under the current Board approved repurchase program there are roughly 1.3 million shares left authorized for repurchase.

Scanning the print, Raymond James analyst Daniel Tamayo has an interesting take. While he has now lowered his 2023 EPS estimate by $0.04 to $2.12 and the 2024 forecast by $0.23 to $1.88, there are other reasons why the rating is pushed up, from Market Perform (i.e., Neutral) to Strong Buy.

Explaining his stance, Tamayo writes, “Modest NIM contraction remains as incremental funding pressures materialize while balance sheet growth remains unlikely, ultimately fueling the downward revision to our estimates. However, with NIM compression largely realized, we believe further downward revision to estimates remains unlikely while we forecast liquidity and credit quality remain solid through-the-cycle. Net, we believe shares should close the P/TBV discount to peers and CNOB historically, with potential upside to EPS if rate cuts materialize in 2024.”

Along with the Strong Buy rating, Tamayo’s $26 price target implies shares will climb ~27% higher over the coming months. (To watch Tamayo’s track record, click here)

Like Tamayo, other analysts also take a bullish approach. CNOB’s Strong Buy consensus rating breaks down into 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells. The stock is selling for $20.48, and its average price target of $24 suggests ~17% gain on the one-year horizon. (See CNOB stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Imagine having Wall Street’s elite as your Financial Advisors…​
How does an 80%+ success rate on your investments sound?
Well, if you’re looking for that kind of track record, you’ll probably need to find the very top-performing analysts out there.
​​With access to TipRanks Premium, you can easily spot leading experts and follow their every move.
Not just to gain confidence in your portfolio, but for brand new investment ideas as well.
Learn More

More News & Analysis on CCB

Coastal Community Bank Adds to Executive Leadership
Press ReleasesCoastal Community Bank Adds to Executive Leadership
7h ago
CCB
Coastal Financial reports Q2 EPS 95c, consensus 97c
CCB
Coastal Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results
CCB
More CCB Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CCB

Coastal Community Bank Adds to Executive Leadership
Press ReleasesCoastal Community Bank Adds to Executive Leadership
7h ago
CCB
Coastal Financial reports Q2 EPS 95c, consensus 97c
The FlyCoastal Financial reports Q2 EPS 95c, consensus 97c
5d ago
CCB
Coastal Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results
Press ReleasesCoastal Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results
5d ago
CCB
More CCB Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >