tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

LNG Carriers are in Demand. Will Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Stock Rise Further?

Story Highlights

LNG carriers are in high demand as Europe’s LNG imports from the U.S. and Qatar have increased significantly. Flex LNG stock has gained quite a lot, and the recent rally could restrict any further upside.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) is set to benefit from the strong demand for LNG (liquefied natural gas) carriers, especially in the European markets. FLNG stock has significantly outperformed the broader markets this year and has gained quite a lot. Though solid demand is a positive, valuation concerns could limit the upside.    

Demand Environment Remains Strong

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine raised serious concerns about Europe’s energy security in the short term. Amid natural gas shortage due to the curtailment of Russian natural gas exports and high demand, Europe has turned to the U.S. and Qatar for the import of LNG. This has driven the need for large LNG carriers, the Wall Street Journal reported.   

During the Q1 conference call, FLNG highlighted that the European buyers had increased their imports by 60%. FLNG, which owns 13 modern and large LNG carriers, is well-positioned to capitalize on the strong demand trends. 

FLNG’s CEO Oystein Kalleklev stated, “Time Charter rates remain very strong.” Kalleklev added that charterers are happily paying a substantial premium to spot rates “in order to lock in large fuel-efficient ships on longer periods” amid a much tighter freight market. 

Is Flex LNG Stock a Buy? 

While FLNG would benefit from a favorable operating environment, its stock has risen about 59% year-to-date and significantly outperformed the broader markets. 

Due to the rally, three analysts have unanimously recommended a Hold on FLNG stock. Meanwhile, the average price target of $30.59 implies 13.3% downside potential.

Jefferies analyst Omar Nokta initiated coverage on FLNG stock with a Hold recommendation. Nokta is upbeat about FLNG’s long-term prospects. However, the recent rally in FLNG stock and its high valuation is why Nokta remains sidelined. Recently, Anders Karlsen of Kepler Capital downgraded FLNG stock to a Hold from Buy. 

While analysts remain sidelined, the stock has a positive signal from TipRanks’ investors. About 4.3% of investors holding portfolios with TipRanks have increased their holdings in FLNG stock in the last 30 days. 

Overall, FLNG stock sports a Neutral Smart Score of 7 out of 10 on TipRanks, implying it could perform in line with the market averages. 

Bottom Line: Positives Priced in the Stock

Flex LNG is poised to benefit from the higher demand for LNG carriers and could deliver solid financial performance in the coming quarter. However, with a 59% year-to-date growth in FLNG stock, positives appear to be priced in and could restrict further upside. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

CEO Aron Tweets About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) and APE Trading Halt
AMC
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
ZM
DLO
Joshua Heacock Showers his Favor on ZIM (NYSE:ZIM) Stock on Twitter
ZIM
Why Is DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Falling?
DLO
As Part of Its EV Plans, Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Slash 3,000 Jobs
F
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Stock Soars on News of Alliance with Snapchat
SNAP
This Insider Just Pocketed $5.25M Worth of Avaya Stock (NYSE:AVYA)
AVYA
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Rises After Favorable Court Ruling
COP
Here’s How the Deal with Valens Will Help SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL)
SNDL
VLNS
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, August 23: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
More Market News >