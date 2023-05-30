LLY, DXCM, or ISRG: Which Healthcare Stock is the Most Attractive Pick?

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Newsletter Center
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

LLY, DXCM, or ISRG: Which Healthcare Stock is the Most Attractive Pick?

Story Highlights

Healthcare stocks could be a good addition to investors’ portfolios, as they are often found to be resilient during periods of economic uncertainty. We will discuss Wall Street’s reviews about three healthcare stocks and their growth potential.

Healthcare stocks are generally more resilient in an uncertain macro backdrop, given the essential nature of products and services offered by the companies in this space. Using TipRanks’ Stock Comparison Tool, we placed Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM), and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) against each other to find Wall Street’s most attractive healthcare pick.

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY)

Despite a weak earnings report, Eli Lilly has been in the news due to the favorable update about its obesity drug Tirzepatide. In May 2022,the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Tirzepatide under the brand name Mounjaro to treat Type-2 diabetes. Mounjaro generated $568.5 million in sales in Q1 2023. The drug is expected to generate billions of dollars if it wins approval for obesity as well.

Is Eli Lilly Stock a Good Buy?

Last week, Bank of America analyst Geoff Meacham reiterated a Buy rating on Eli Lilly and raised his price target to $500 from $450 following a proprietary consumer analysis that examined the growing hype around new obesity medications based on the responses of 1,100 U.S. consumers.

The study found that more than 55% of consumers heard about these treatments on some form of social media, suggesting the need for targeted advertising. Meacham noted that Lilly launched the first direct-to-consumer campaign for Mounjaro in Type-2 Diabetes in Q1. He expects increased interest in the drug as patients become familiar with its benefits.

The analyst does not expect the obesity market to be a “zero-sum game,” and anticipates several big players like Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk (NVO), and Pfizer (PFE) to see more “rapid improvements to reimbursement and competitive pricing pressure, which should lead to faster uptake.”

Meacham boosted the revenue forecasts for Mounjaro in Type-2 diabetes by an average 19% for 2023-2030. He also raised the forecasts for the Tirzepatide drug in obesity by an average 40% for 2023-2030.

Wall Street’s Strong Buy consensus rating on Eli Lilly is based on 14 Buys and two Holds. Following the 16.4% year-to-date rise in LLY stock, the average price target of $450.75 implies nearly 6% upside.    

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Dexcom is one of the leading makers of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices. Last month, the company raised its full-year revenue guidance to reflect an upbeat Q1 performance and demand for the recently launched Dexcom G7 in the U.S.

The company expects its 2023 revenue to grow in the range of $3.400 to 3.515 billion, reflecting 17% to 21% growth.   

Is Dexcom a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

On May 24, BTIG analyst Marie Thibault reiterated a Buy rating on DXCM stock with a price target of $134 as part of her analysis of the Q1 earnings season for the medical technology space. Thibault noted that Dexcom reported a strong quarter and management’s commentary was upbeat on the early U.S. G7 launch, the interest in basal-only (a long-acting insulin injected once or twice daily) CGM, and the adoption of the Dexcom ONE CGMs.

The analyst highlighted that new patient additions reached an all-time record in Q1 and commercial plans are covering G7 at a faster pace than initially anticipated. Thibault was “particularly encouraged” to know that doctors new to Dexcom are already prescribing G7, payor coverage is being secured quickly, and all major pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) would be covering G7 by the end of Q2.

Thibault thinks that the increase in 2023 revenue guidance was conservative, making it a prudent move that leaves room for “large beats and raises” in upcoming quarters. Thibault expects Dexcom to maintain its leadership position among new Type 1 patients starting on CGM, given its equation with endocrinologists.

Wall Street’s Strong Buy consensus rating on Dexcom is based on 12 Buys and one Hold. The average price target of $141.17 suggests upside of nearly 23%. Shares have risen 2% since the start of 2023

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical is a dominant player in the robotics-assisted surgical systems market. The company’s da Vinci systems have gained strong acceptance over the past few years in the medical world and are used in performing robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgeries.

As of the end of Q1 2023, the company’s da Vinci Surgical System installed base grew 12% year-over-year to 7,779 systems. Higher da Vinci procedure volumes drove a 14% rise in the company’s Q1 revenue to $1.7 billion. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) grew 9% to $1.23.

The company is optimistic about the road ahead, backed by its leading position in the robotics-assisted surgeries space, the launch of new platforms, and approval of its devices in additional surgical indications.  

What is the Price Target for ISRG Stock?

On May 18, Truist analyst Richard Newitter increased the price target on Intuitive Surgical stock to $347 from $325 and maintained a Buy rating following Q1 earnings. Newitter believes that ISRG offers long-term double-digit revenue and earnings growth prospects. The analyst also highlighted the company’s new product cycle potential and market leadership within the underpenetrated robotics addressable market.

With 14 Buys and six Holds, Intuitive Surgical scores a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average price target of $315.11 suggests 2.7% upside. Shares have advanced 16% year-to-date.

Conclusion

Wall Street is more bullish on Eli Lilly and Dexcom than Intuitive Surgical. Analysts see higher upside potential in Dexcom, keeping in view the solid demand for CGMs in the diabetes space. As per TipRanks’ Smart Score System, Dexcom earns a nine out of 10, which indicates that the stock has the ability to outperform the broader market over the long term.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on LLY

Biogen slips after competitor Eli Lilly’s Alzheimer’s trial hits target
The FlyBiogen slips after competitor Eli Lilly’s Alzheimer’s trial hits target
27d ago
LLY
BIIB
Lilly’s Gain Is Biogen’s Pain After Promising Alzheimer’s Data
LLY
BIIB
Eli Lilly TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 met primary endpoint, all secondary endpoints
LLY
More LLY Latest News >

More News & Analysis on LLY

Biogen slips after competitor Eli Lilly’s Alzheimer’s trial hits target
The FlyBiogen slips after competitor Eli Lilly’s Alzheimer’s trial hits target
27d ago
LLY
BIIB
Lilly’s Gain Is Biogen’s Pain After Promising Alzheimer’s Data
Market NewsLilly’s Gain Is Biogen’s Pain After Promising Alzheimer’s Data
27d ago
LLY
BIIB
Eli Lilly TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 met primary endpoint, all secondary endpoints
The FlyEli Lilly TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 met primary endpoint, all secondary endpoints
27d ago
LLY
More LLY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >