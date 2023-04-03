Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) to Miss Q1 Earnings Forecast, Says Analyst

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) to Miss Q1 Earnings Forecast, Says Analyst

Story Highlights

Levi Strauss will report its Q1 earnings on April 6. UBS analyst Jay Sole expects the company to miss Street’s forecast.

Leading jeanswear company Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) will announce its first quarter financial results on Thursday, April 6. However, UBS analyst Jay Sole expects the company to miss Q1 earnings expectations due to the weakness in the domestic market and higher expenses. Sole has a Buy recommendation on LEVI stock, and his price target of $21 implies an upside of about 15% from the current levels. 

Q1 Earnings to Decline

Wall Street expects LEVI to post revenue of $1.62 billion in Q1 compared to $1.59 billion in the prior-year quarter. It’s worth highlighting that LEVI has surpassed analysts’ sales estimates 75% of the time in the past 12 months, compared to the industry average of 64.32%. 

Strength in the Direct-to-Consumer channel and a diversified business model support its top-line growth. However, Sole expects continued weakness in the Wholesale segment in the U.S. and Europe to remain a drag. 

The analyst expects LEVI’s bottom line to take a hit from higher promotions. He expects the company to post earnings two cents lower than the Street’s consensus estimate. Analysts expect Levi Strauss to report earnings of $0.32 a share, down from $0.46 reported in Q1 of fiscal 2022. 

While Sole expects Levi Strauss to disappoint in Q1, he maintains a bullish outlook on the stock. The analyst expects Levi Strauss to continue to gain market share in the jeanswear segment and sees acceleration in international sales beyond 2023. Moreover, Sole expects the company to retain its 2023 guidance despite a weak Q1. 

For fiscal 2023, LEVI expects to deliver revenue in the range of $6.3 billion and $6.4 billion. Meanwhile, it projects adjusted EPS in the range of $1.30 to $1.40, down from $1.50 in fiscal 2022. 

While LEVI’s earnings are expected to decline year-over-year, let’s check what Wall Street recommends for its stock. 

Is LEVI a Good Stock to Buy Now?

LEVI stock has received four Buy and four Hold recommendations, translating into a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Meanwhile, analysts’ average price target of $19.50 implies 6.97% upside potential. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on LEVI

Levi Strauss price target lowered to $19 from $22 at Guggenheim
The FlyLevi Strauss price target lowered to $19 from $22 at Guggenheim
8d ago
LEVI
Levi Strauss price target lowered to $16 from $18 at BofA
LEVI
Levi Strauss price target lowered to $19 from $20 at Stifel
LEVI
More LEVI Latest News >

More News & Analysis on LEVI

Levi Strauss price target lowered to $19 from $22 at Guggenheim
The FlyLevi Strauss price target lowered to $19 from $22 at Guggenheim
8d ago
LEVI
Levi Strauss price target lowered to $16 from $18 at BofA
The FlyLevi Strauss price target lowered to $16 from $18 at BofA
8d ago
LEVI
Levi Strauss price target lowered to $19 from $20 at Stifel
The FlyLevi Strauss price target lowered to $19 from $20 at Stifel
8d ago
LEVI
More LEVI Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >