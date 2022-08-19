tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Let’s Talk about Israel-Based Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM)

Story Highlights

In its preliminary results, additive manufacturing company Nano Dimension revealed that its second-quarter revenues increased 1,275% year-over-year. 

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) recently released excellent preliminary results for the second quarter of 2022. Further, it has been making acquisitions to boost its presence in the additive manufacturing (AM) industry.

Headquartered in Israel, Nano Dimension makes and sells additively manufactured electronics as well as 3D printers for metal and ceramic additive manufacturing. Its main product is the DragonFly IV system that fulfills the fabrication requirements of High-Performance-Electronic-Devices (Hi-PEDs). The company also develops high-performance software, control electronics, and ink delivery systems.

A Snapshot of NNDM’s Q2 & H1 Preliminary Results

Revenues increased 1,275% year-over-year and 5.5% quarter-over-quarter to $11 million in the second quarter that ended June 30.

During the six-month period, revenues grew 1,244% year-over-year to $21.5 million. As of June 30, the company had cash, investment in trading securities, and deposits of $1.267 billion.

Nano Dimension is scheduled to announce its second-quarter results on September 1, before the market opens.

Recent Developments at Nano Dimension

Last month, the company revealed that it had a 12.12% stake in Israel-headquartered applied additive technology solutions provider Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS).

Stratasys reported revenues of $607 million and $521 million in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

The Chairman and CEO of Nano Dimension, Yoav Stern, said, “The purpose of Nano Dimension in buying Stratasys shares is the formation of a strategic investment in a market-leader which is well established in a relatively seasoned market segment.”

Additionally, Nano Dimension has agreed to acquire Dutch additive manufacturing company Formatec Holding for $12.9 million.

Last year, Formatec recorded revenues of $5.3 million and a gross margin of 56%.

Commenting on the deal, Stern said, “Formatec’s products and services expand Nano Dimension’s Fabrica Division, adding volume manufacturing capabilities to the high precision micro-mechanical Fabrica 2.0 systems.”

Following the completion of the acquisition, Formatec Holding’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) Jaco Saurwalt will lead Nano Dimension’s Admatec/Formatec Division.

Bloggers Are Positive about NNDM Stock, but Hedge Funds Are Not

According to TipRanks, financial bloggers are 70% Bullish on the stock, compared to the sector average of 67%.

On the contrary, hedge funds tracked by TipRanks have decreased their holdings in NNDM by 2.6 million shares in the last quarter, indicating a Negative hedge fund confidence signal in the stock.

Key Takeaway

3D is the future of the additive manufacturing industry, and Nano Dimension is a front-runner with its robotics, materials science, and artificial intelligence capabilities. Further, the company offers most of the complementary equipment required for the production of high-performance electronic devices, making it a good investment option for people looking for long-term returns.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NNDM

Nano Dimension’s Preliminary Q2/2022 Revenues: Approximately $11 Million
Press ReleasesNano Dimension’s Preliminary Q2/2022 Revenues: Approximately $11 Million
23d ago
NNDM
Nano Dimension Announces 12.12% Ownership of Stratasys Ltd.
NNDM
Nano Dimension Acquires Admatec and Formatec, Creating Metal & Ceramic Additive Manufacturing Portfolio
NNDM
More NNDM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NNDM

Press ReleasesNano Dimension’s Preliminary Q2/2022 Revenues: Approximately $11 Million
23d ago
NNDM
Press ReleasesNano Dimension Announces 12.12% Ownership of Stratasys Ltd.
1M ago
NNDM
Press ReleasesNano Dimension Acquires Admatec and Formatec, Creating Metal & Ceramic Additive Manufacturing Portfolio
1M ago
NNDM
More NNDM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Cathie Wood Sells Few Tesla Shares and Buys This Other Stock
ARKW
TSLA
Here’s Why BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Hit a Fresh 52-Week High
BJ
Bank of America and Grubhub Partners to Offer Perks to Cardholders
BAC
BlackRock (BLK) Launches Fintech ETF
BLK
Applied Materials Reports Q3 Earnings — Here are the Results
AMAT
Stock Market Today – Thursday, Aug 18: What You Need to Know
KSS
NDX
London Stock Exchange won the investors with increased profits and dividends
NICE Stock Down Despite Q2 Beat; Street Says Buy
NICE
More Market News >