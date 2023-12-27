LEN, GS, JPM: These Stocks Are Leading Hedge Fund Expert’s Top 3 Picks

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
Currency CenterEUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
LEN, GS, JPM: These Stocks Are Leading Hedge Fund Expert’s Top 3 Picks
Stock Analysis & Ideas

LEN, GS, JPM: These Stocks Are Leading Hedge Fund Expert’s Top 3 Picks

Story Highlights

With TipRanks’ expert center, investors can follow the transactions of leading financial professionals. Today, let’s take a look at three top picks from expert hedge fund manager Edgar Wachenheim’s portfolio.

At TipRanks, we provide our investors with several tools to help them select the right stocks. One such tool is the Top Hedge Fund Managers, with which investors can track the investment decisions of leading financial experts. In this article, we will focus on the three top picks – Lennar (NYSE:LEN), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), and J.P. Morgan (NYSE:JPM) – of the leading hedge fund manager Edgar Wachenheim of Greenhaven Associates Inc.

It’s worth mentioning that the tool ranks hedge fund managers based on their average returns and success rates. According to the rankings, Wachenheim is eighth among the 483 hedge fund managers evaluated by TipRanks.

Furthermore, Wachenheim’s portfolio has demonstrated remarkable performance, gaining 479.8% since June 2013, with an average return of 37.88% in the last 12 months. Moreover, a significant portion of the hedge fund manager’s investments are concentrated in consumer cyclical (46.7%), followed by financial (25.48%). 

With this background, let’s explore what the Street is saying about Wachenheim’s key picks.

Is LEN a Good Stock?

Lennar is a homebuilder company that provides real estate-related financial and investment management services. The improving housing market scenario and the possibility of rate cuts in 2024 bode well for Lennar’s performance in the near term.

With an exposure of 13.03%, LEN occupies the first position in Wachenheim’s portfolio.

Lennar stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on nine Buys, four Holds, and two Sells. Further, the average price target of $153.23 implies a 3.4% upside potential to current levels. So far in 2023, LEN shares have gained 66%.

Is GS Stock a Good Buy?

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking, securities, and investment management firm. The company is well poised to benefit from rising M&A activities and improving macroeconomic conditions.

GS is the second-largest holding in Wachenheim’s portfolio, with an exposure of about 9.71%.

With 11 Buy and five Hold ratings, the stock commands a Moderate Buy consensus rating. On TipRanks, the average GS stock price target of $388.87 implies 1.9% upside potential from current levels. Year-to-date, shares of the company have gained 14.7%.

Is JPM a Buy or Sell?

JPMorgan Chase is the largest bank in the U.S. based on asset size and provides financial and investment banking services. The company’s efforts to modernize its technology and develop innovative digital solutions might help it counter competition from FinTech companies.

The stock constitutes 8.81% of Wachenheim’s portfolio.

On TipRanks, JPM stock also has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. This is based on 13 Buy and five Hold recommendations. The average price target of $178.82 implies 6.2% upside potential. Shares of the company have gained 29.3% year-to-date.

Concluding Thoughts

Wachenheim’s impressive track record may encourage investors to adopt his portfolio allocation strategy. For more ideas on Top Expert Picks, investors can visit the TipRanks Expert Center and make informed investment decisions.

Disclosure

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >