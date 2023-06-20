tiprankstipranks
Stock Analysis & Ideas

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Q2 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect

Story Highlights

KB Home will announce its fiscal second-quarter financial results on June 21. The company’s performance is likely to be impacted by headwinds in the housing market.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH), which sells and builds new homes, is scheduled to report its fiscal second-quarter 2023 results on June 21 after the market closes. The housing market is facing a tough time due to high mortgage rates, supply-chain issues, and elevated material costs. Therefore, the company’s performance in the quarter is likely to have been impacted by these factors.

In an update provided on March 23, KBH said its net orders were down 24% year-over-year in the first two-and-a-half weeks of the to-be-reported quarter. Further, the company provided an outlook of net orders to be between 3,000 and 3,700. This reflects a fall of 14% (from the guidance midpoint) from the year-ago quarter when housing demand was being supported by wage growth.

Interestingly, Goldman Sachs analyst Susan Maklari expects orders in the fiscal second quarter to be down 8% with “results driven by closings of units in backlog.” On a positive note, the analyst anticipates the company’s strategic improvements in the past years to have supported the expansion of its return on equity.

In a note to investors on June 6, Maklari reiterated a Buy rating on KBH stock and raised the price target to $49 from $44.

Wall Street’s Fiscal Q2 Expectations

Currently, the analysts expect KB Home to post earnings of $1.33 per share in Q2 compared with $2.32 per share reported in the prior-year period. Meanwhile, revenue is expected to decline about 17% from the year-ago quarter to $1.43 billion.

KBH Stock’s Technical Analysis Reflects a Bullish Trend

Ahead of the fiscal Q2 earnings release, most technical indicators indicate that KBH stock is a Buy. According to TipRanks’ easy-to-understand technical analysis tool, the stock’s 50-Day EMA (exponential moving average) is 44.59, while the stock’s price is $51.19, making it a Buy. Further, KBH’s shorter duration EMA (20-day EMA) also signals an uptrend.

Is KBH a Good Stock to Buy, According to Analysts?

In the past week, two other analysts reaffirmed a Hold rating on the stock, while one analyst has maintained a Buy rating.

Overall, Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic about KBH stock. On TipRanks, KB Home has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on five Buys and nine Holds. The average KBH stock price target of $47.75 implies 7.1% downside potential from current levels.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on KBH

KBH Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
Pre-EarningsKBH Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
1d ago
KBH
KB Home price target raised to $55 from $42 at Wedbush
The FlyKB Home price target raised to $55 from $42 at Wedbush
4d ago
KBH
KB Home price target raised to $52 from $39 at BofA
The FlyKB Home price target raised to $52 from $39 at BofA
6d ago
KBH
More KBH Latest News >

