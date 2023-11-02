tiprankstipranks
Just Like Stellantis, Barclays Believes Ford and GM Stocks Are Both Buys
Stock Analysis & Ideas

“Thanks” in part to a damaging strike by the United Auto Workers (UAW), and an arguably even more damaging (to their income statements) labor agreement by the Big Three automakers to end the strike, shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) now sell for a lowly 6.5 times trailing earnings.

And if you think that sounds cheap, then you probably haven’t noticed yet that General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) stock has been discounted down to just 3.9 times earnings, while Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), shares cost only 2.8 times trailing earnings.

But do you know who did notice all of the above? British banker, Barclays, that’s who. And in a note released on Wednesday, Barclays analyst Dan Levy argued that the “historically cheap valuation” on these stocks is a reason to buy all three of them now. (Watch Levy’s track record)

Of the three, Levy already had an “overweight” rating attached to Stellantis, so Wednesday’s note focuses mainly on Ford and GM — both of which receive upgrades to overweight as well. Both Ford and GM, says the analyst, are facing “peak pain” and “sharply negative sentiment” among investors right now.

The UAW strike has of course contributed to these phenomena. But as Levy points out, investors are also wary of the strong profits that Ford and GM have earned in the years following the Covid-19 pandemic — to be precise, wary that these profits may not last as the economy normalizes. Additionally, investors are starting to worry that Ford and GM went all-in on their electric vehicles bets a bit too early, that they’re losing too much money on their EV projects, and that demand for EVs isn’t turning out to be as robust as hoped — leaving the companies with a lot of unsold inventory that may have to be discounted in order to attract buyers.

Despite the companies’ low P/Es, investors may therefore conclude that the stocks are “cheap for a reason” — and therefore not necessarily worth buying even at their apparently low prices. Levy, however, disagrees, deeming the valuations we’re seeing today simply too cheap to resist. In the case of Ford for example, he notes that the company currently sells for a P/E “near an all-time low,” and just one-third the P/E of the average S&P 500 stock — whereas historically, Ford has sold for closer to half the S&P’s P/E. GM stock, meanwhile, costs just one-quarter of the S&P’s P/E, whereas it usually sells for closer to 40%.

In the analyst’s opinion, all it would take is a little bit of good news for these two stocks’ valuations to revert to their historical means. And that alone could deliver 30% profits for GM investors at today’s prices, and 40% profits for Ford investors. (Levy has a $37 price target on GM, and a $14 target for Ford). (Watch Levy’s track record)

Of the two, however, Levy actually favors GM stock as the better bet (despite it having less upside), simply because, as he says, “sentiment on GM is considerably worse, which should offer an easier reversion” to GM’s historical valuation — and a faster path to profit for investors.

So, that’s Barclay’s view, let’s turn our attention now to rest of the Street: GM’s 11 Buys, 5 Holds, and 2 Sells coalesce into a Moderate Buy rating. There’s plenty of upside – 58% to be exact – should the $44.82 average price target be met over the next months.  (See GM stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Just Like Stellantis, Barclays Believes Ford and GM Stocks Are Both Buys
