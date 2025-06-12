JPMorgan Says the S&P 500 Has Limited Upside – but These 2 Stocks Stand Out

Investors may be riding a wave of momentum, but one banking giant is urging a more cautious outlook for the broader market. Despite encouraging signals and ongoing strength in select areas, JPMorgan sees limited room for further gains in the S&P 500.

The firm’s Global Markets Strategy team recently refined their market outlook for the months ahead, noting: “In the short term, the resilient macroeconomic outlook, coupled with the ‘higher for longer’ narrative and the reinforcement of the AI theme, may temporarily revive the US exceptionalism theme. A strong bid from systematic accounts, limited participation in the recent rebound, and active investor flows on dips suggest that the path of least resistance is towards new highs.”

“However,” the strategists added, “upside potential appears limited due to persistent macro risks, with recession probability priced at only around 15-20%…”

Even though JPM sees a limited upside to the S&P 500, the bank’s analysts still see two stocks that stand out. According to the data from TipRanks, Wall Street views both of JPM’s picks as Buy-rated, with sound upside potential; let’s give them a closer look.

Salesforce, Inc. (CRM)

We’ll start with a look at Salesforce, a cloud-based software company focused on providing top-quality CRM (customer relationship management) packages for enterprise customers. Since its 1999 founding, Salesforce has built up a record of success, and today is a $256 billion dollar leader in the tech industry. The company is the undisputed leader in the CRM niche, and generated $37.9 billion in total revenue during its fiscal year 2025, which ended this past January 31.

Salesforce generated that revenue through helping its enterprise customers build, maintain, and improve their own customer relationships – the core business of CRM. Salesforce provides an array of cloud-based CRM tools, for optimizing data management, sales, service, marketing, and online commerce, and more recently, the company has been adding generative and agentic AI tools into the mix. The company’s Agentforce suite provides tools to design custom AI agents based on natural language processing and to switch from AI chatbots to human agents when needed. The key point to understanding Salesforce’s business leadership is understanding its success in building relationships.

The company offers its software product through the popular subscription model, and subscription revenues make up the bulk of its income stream. Last month, Salesforce reported $9.8 billion in revenue for its fiscal 1Q26 (April quarter), for a 7.7% year-over-year gain. Of that total, $9.3 billion came from subscription and support services. The total revenue was $80 million better than had been expected.

At the bottom line, Salesforce reported non-GAAP earnings of $2.58 per share, up 14 cents per share from fiscal 1Q25 and beating the forecast by 3 cents per share. The company’s free cash flow in the quarter was sound; at $6.3 billion, it was up 3.5% year-over-year. The company expects to see its free cash flow grow between 9% and 10% for the full fiscal year 2026.

Reliable profits and cash generation attracted JPM’s Mark Murphy, who is upbeat about Salesforce. The 5-star analyst writes of this company, “We maintain our view that Salesforce has transformed into a highly profitable and cash-generative business, and we continue to see eventual upside from current levels as the company balances growth with profitability and FCF generation while infusing Generative AI capabilities into its clouds. We view FCF/Sh as the appropriate lens for the company and believe the thesis should remain intact as Salesforce continues to grow, albeit at a slower rate, and show meaningful Op margin expansion, which should be tracked by FCF margin over time.”

Murphy goes on to put an Overweight (i.e., Buy) rating on CRM shares, and his $380 price target suggests that the stock will gain 43% in the next 12 months. (To watch Murphy’s track record, click here)

Overall, this tech leader has earned a Moderate Buy consensus rating from the Street’s analysts, based on 47 recent reviews that include 34 to Buy, 10 to Hold, and 3 to Sell. The shares are priced at $265.91 and have an average target price of $348.49, implying a one-year upside potential of 31%. (See CRM stock forecast)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC)

The second stock on our list of JPM picks is Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, a Beijing-based firm that has offered cloud services to businesses and other organizations, mainly in the Chinese market, since 2012. Kingsoft’s lineup of products includes cloud-based software to support infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and more traditional SaaS applications.

The company’s customer base includes enterprises in a wide range of industries, from video streamers to e-commerce to mobile internet, as well as artificial intelligence. Kingsoft’s cloud systems and support have found use in both the public and private spheres, in financial services, and in the healthcare field.

In addition to its public face, of customer-oriented cloud software, Kingsoft also maintains an active R&D segment, aimed at developing and building more advanced cloud products, industry-specific solutions for idiosyncratic customer needs, and end-to-end fulfillment capabilities for current and prospective end users.

Kingsoft recently released its quarterly results for 1Q25, and showed a mixed set of numbers. Revenue was up. At 1.97 billion RMB, equivalent to US$271.5 million in the report, the company’s top line was up 11% year-over-year – but it missed the estimates by US$31.14 million. Kingsoft’s bottom line came to a net loss, at negative US$0.01 per share – but we should note that this figure was 11 cents per share better than had been expected.

JPM analyst Alex Yao covers this Chinese cloud company, and takes an upbeat stance even when factoring in the negatives. He writes, “We believe Kingsoft Cloud’s AI revenue growth outlook has higher certainty than many other AI stocks because of Kingsoft Cloud’s unique relationship with Xiaomi & Kingsoft group, which are still growing their demand for GPU compute power for model training and will allocate a majority of the AI compute spend to Kingsoft Cloud, in our view. On the other hand, we expect a negative impact on margins due to the introduction of 3rd party providers for compute power as a result of increasingly complex supply chain mgmt. Overall, we believe a valuation re-rating for Kingsoft Cloud is warranted given a positive narrative change.”

Yao’s comments back up his Overweight (i.e., Buy) rating for the stock, and his price target, set at $18.50, shows his confidence in a one-year gain of 44%. (To watch Yao’s track record, click here)

KC stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 5 unanimously positive recent analyst reviews. The shares are currently trading for $12.85 and their average price target, of $17.66, implies a share appreciation of 37.5% by this time next year. (See KC stock forecast)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

