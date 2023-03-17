JPM vs. WFC: Which Bank Stock is a Better Dip Buy?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

JPM vs. WFC: Which Bank Stock is a Better Dip Buy?

Story Highlights

The recent sell-off in the banking sector may have some investors pawing through the stock market’s bargain bin in search of shares trading at attractive discounts. It’s virtually impossible to go wrong with financial firms designated as “too big to fail,” but valuation multiples suggest one of these two financial services stocks might offer more upside than the other.

In this piece, I used TipRanks’ comparison tool to evaluate two big bank stocks, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), to determine which is better. Although both firms are stalwart and considered “too big to fail,” meaning regulators probably won’t allow them to go under, the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank did have small impacts.

JPMorgan stock is down 5.5% for the last five days, while Wells Fargo is down more than 8%. Thus, it makes sense to consider whether these sell-offs are sufficient enough to trigger a buy-the-dip opportunity.

JPMorgan Chase shares are down 10% for the last 12 months, so they’ve held up better than Wells Fargo stock, which is off 26% over the same timeframe. Nonetheless, both stocks are good, but a closer look suggests that WFC is the better stock. Let’s examine why.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM)

While both firms are massive, JPMorgan Chase is significantly larger than Wells Fargo, raking in $128.6 billion in revenue for 2022 versus the latter’s $73.8 billion. However, a closer look at JPMorgan’s valuation multiples following the recent sell-off suggests a bullish view may be appropriate.

The firm is trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 10.4x, which is significantly below the financials sector’s P/E ratio of 16.4x and its three-year average of 14x.

JPMorgan’s current P/E is also on the low side relative to its history, as its mean P/E since May 2018 is 12.2x. Turning to its price/book multiple, JPMorgan is currently at around 1.4x. Anything over 1.0 for a book value per share suggests a stock is overvalued, but a review of JPMorgan’s history shows that the firm always trades at a slight premium on book value.

At 1.4x, the firm’s book ratio is also fairly low relative to its history, as its mean since May 2018 stands at around 1.6x. Also, JPM’s price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 3.1x is a bit higher than the industry median but is slightly below its historical average of 3.5x.

Finally, JPMorgan also offers a dividend yield of 3.1%, making it a solid dividend play.

What is the Price Target for JPM Stock? 

JPMorgan Chase has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys, four Holds, and zero Sell ratings assigned over the last three months. At $156.87, the average JPMorgan Chase stock price target implies upside potential of 24.4%.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo has sold off a lot more than JPMorgan, but a review of the two firms’ fundamentals doesn’t really show why. Wells Fargo’s valuation multiples suggest a bullish view may be appropriate in the near term, especially since it appears as if the firm may offer the potential for more upside than JPMorgan at current levels.

First, Wells Fargo is trading at a P/E of about 12.4 times, putting it below the financials sector. Also, looking at Wells Fargo’s P/E since 2018 reveals a mean of 20.7 times, so its current P/E is low relative to its history. And although the firm’s P/E is higher than JPMorgan’s, its price-to-book ratio of 0.9x suggests it’s trading at a discount. Additionally, Wells Fargo’s mean price-to-book ratio stands at around 1.1, so there’s room for upside there.

Additionally, the firm’s P/S ratio stands at around 2.0 versus its mean P/S of 2.4 since May 2018. Finally, Wells Fargo also offers a dividend yield of 3%, making it a solid dividend pick.

What is the Price Target for WFC Stock? 

According to analysts, Wells Fargo has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys, five Holds, and zero Sell ratings assigned over the last three months. At $52.47, the average Wells Fargo stock price target implies upside potential of 38.5%.

Conclusion: Bullish on JPM and WFC, but WFC Looks Better

The recent sell-off in the banking sector has made some firms look attractive from a valuation standpoint. Of course, a long-term view is also advised, and it’s hard to go wrong with either JPMorgan Chase or Wells Fargo.

With both firms classified as “too big to fail,” the question of which is better is less about the state of their near- or long-term financial prospects and more about which may offer more upside than the other.

Ultimately, while both may be solid additions to a dividend portfolio or even to a long-term fundamental portfolio, the steeper sell-off in Wells Fargo shares suggests the firm could offer more upside in the near term than JPMorgan.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on JPM

Large Banks “Bail Out” the Federal Reserve
Market NewsLarge Banks “Bail Out” the Federal Reserve
2h ago
C
BK
FRC Tanks after it Suspends Dividends
C
GS
Buy Oversold Bank Stocks with These ETFs
C
BK
More JPM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on JPM

Large Banks “Bail Out” the Federal Reserve
Market NewsLarge Banks “Bail Out” the Federal Reserve
2h ago
C
BK
FRC Tanks after it Suspends Dividends
Market NewsFRC Tanks after it Suspends Dividends
5h ago
C
GS
Buy Oversold Bank Stocks with These ETFs
Stock Analysis & IdeasBuy Oversold Bank Stocks with These ETFs
21h ago
C
BK
More JPM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >