Johnson & Johnson Stock (NYSE:JNJ): A Smart Dividend Pick for 2024

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
Currency CenterEUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Avergaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Johnson & Johnson Stock (NYSE:JNJ): A Smart Dividend Pick for 2024
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Johnson & Johnson Stock (NYSE:JNJ): A Smart Dividend Pick for 2024

Story Highlights

While AI-led tech stocks were the stars in 2023, some old, stable businesses still have plenty of fuel left in them to provide investors with fruitful returns in 2024 and beyond.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is an iconic name in the healthcare and consumer goods industries. While the company’s Consumer segment has now been spun off, its Innovative Medicine (formerly referred to as Pharmaceutical) and MedTech businesses are more than capable of propelling the company to great heights. Its robust third-quarter results were proof of that. Furthermore, J&J is a regular dividend payer, demonstrating the company’s stability in the face of economic volatility. As a result, I am bullish on JNJ.

The Bull Case for JNJ Stock

Johnson & Johnson decided to split its Consumer segment from its business in 2021. It completed the spin-off of consumer health company Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) in August of this year, holding a 9.5% stake in the company. The plan was to concentrate on its Innovative Medicine and MedTech businesses.

J&J may not be the same company known for brands like Benadryl, Listerine, and Band-Aid following the spin-off. However, it is still profitable and will most likely grow stronger now that it is focusing on its core businesses. This is evident from its stellar third-quarter results.

J&J’s Innovative Medicine division has been critical in the development of life-changing drugs. In the first nine months of 2023, this segment alone generated $41 billion in sales.

In the third quarter ended October 1, the Innovative Medicine segment’s sales increased by 5.1% to $13.9 billion, contributing 65% to total revenue. Stelara, J&J’s immunology drug, has been flourishing, with total sales increasing by 16.9% year-over-year to $2.8 billion in Q3. Plus, Tremfya, used for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, saw a 22.2% increase in sales to $891 million in the third quarter.

In the third quarter, J&J’s oncology drugs Darzalex (used for multiple myeloma) and Erleada (used for prostate cancer) added $3.1 billion to total revenue.

In Q3, total reported sales increased by 6.8% year on year to $21.4 billion, exceeding the consensus estimate of $21.03 billion. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased by 19.3% to $2.66, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $2.51.

Furthermore, J&J’s ongoing investment in research and development has resulted in significant medical advances. R&D expenses accounted for 16.2% of total sales in Q3, totaling $3.44 billion.

J&J is also working to rapidly expand its MedTech segment, which could be a significant growth driver now that the artificial intelligence market is thriving. In Q3, this segment’s sales grew by 10% year-over-year to $7.5 billion.

Plus, the company has entered the burgeoning robotic surgery market with its Ottava system. The global robotics market is expected to be worth $18.4 billion by 2027. Currently, peer Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) dominates the robotic surgery space, which will be difficult to challenge. However, I believe JNJ, with its ability to innovate, will be able to establish itself in this market in the coming years. 

The Challenges J&J Faces

Despite its many successes, Johnson & Johnson has faced many challenges. Legal battles, particularly regarding product liability and lawsuits, are nothing new for the company. J&J talcum powder litigation issues have continued to weigh on its stock, which is down 11% year-to-date compared to the S&P 500’s (SPX) gain of about 23%.

Its resilience and commitment to transparently dealing with these issues while upholding its values have been admirable. Despite ongoing challenges, J&J has a robust pipeline of products, plus many more are awaiting regulatory approval. With its focus now solely on its Innovative Medicine and MedTech businesses, the company is expected to keep growing.

Looking ahead, management expects full-year revenue growth of around 7.2% to 7.7%. Adjusted EPS is forecast to rise by 12.7% to 13.3%, respectively, compared to 2022.

J&J is a Dividend King

There is another reason investors have always liked J&J. The company is a Dividend King, having increased its dividends for the last 61 years, implying the stability of its business operations.

Its dividend yield is 3.02%, significantly higher than the sector average of 1.5%. Additionally, its dividend payout ratio of 44.8% ensures that dividend payments are sustainable and still leave room for growth.

Is JNJ a Buy, According to Analysts?

Overall, Wall Street rates JNJ stock as a Moderate Buy. Out of the 14 analysts that cover the stock, seven rate it a Buy, while seven rate it a Hold. The average JNJ stock price target is $177.64, which is 14.7% above current levels.

The Bottom Line on Johnson & Johnson

Healthcare is a defensive industry that will never run out of demand, regardless of the economic situation. With a strong pipeline already in place and more products on the way, J&J is poised for a brighter future, even without its Consumer segment.

Moving forward, J&J aims to further advance healthcare technology, expand its global reach, and contribute to a healthier, more sustainable world. With a legacy built on a century and a half of dedication, Johnson & Johnson’s story is one of resilience, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to return to shareholders. Therefore, I believe this growth and income stock is a smart pick for 2024. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Johnson & Johnson Stock (NYSE:JNJ): A Smart Dividend Pick for 2024
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >