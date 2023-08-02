Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY): Take This Stock Straight to the Top

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY): Take This Stock Straight to the Top

Story Highlights

Will the skies be filled with flying taxis in a few years? If you think so, you might want to consider an early share position in Joby Aviation, and an upcoming earnings report could give JOBY stock a quick airlift.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) stock is a soar-or-sink investment that, under the right circumstances, could go straight to the top in the coming quarters. I am bullish on JOBY stock, though it’s a high-risk stock.

California-based Joby Aviation develops “all-electric, vertical take-off and landing aircraft,” which is a fancy way of saying the company builds flying taxis. The “vertical take-off” part basically means that the aircraft can go straight up before moving laterally to its destination.

Joby Aviation plans to release its second-quarter earnings results on August 2 after the market closes. Will you be positioned for gains if JOBY stock flies higher? It’s worth considering, as Joby Aviation might not be favored by every analyst, but the company has positive news to report in the U.S. and abroad.

JOBY Stock’s Rally Reflects a “Risk-on” Market

Someday, Joby Aviation could turn science fiction into reality by populating the skies with flying taxis. However, at least one expert on Wall Street doesn’t seem fully convinced that JOBY stock is ready for takeoff.

We’ll get into the consensus opinion of Joby Aviation in a moment, but for now, we should consider the cautionary tone of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) analyst Bill Peterson. He downgraded JOBY stock from a Hold to a Sell rating, and JPMorgan Chase suggested that the stock’s strong performance in June and July reflected a “risk-on environment” by retail investors as well as short covering, “with the stock performance decoupling from fundamentals.”

At the same time, JPMorgan Chase raised its price target on Joby Aviation stock from $5 to $6, though this still implies a drawdown from the current share price. I’ll acknowledge that the sudden rally in JOBY stock had a meme-like feel to it, and Joby Aviation’s fundamentals aren’t ideal, as the company has yet to achieve profitability.

Coming into an earnings announcement, Joby Aviation will likely report another unprofitable quarter. Analysts expect the company to post second-quarter 2023 earnings of -$0.15 per share. I can understand if this is a deal-breaker for some risk-averse investors, but let’s delve into Joby Aviation’s recent achievements before dismissing the company altogether.

Joby Aviation Makes Progress in the U.S. and South Korea

While Joby Aviation’s financials aren’t ideal, the company could be profitable in the future. Already, there are signs that Joby Aviation is demonstrating progress on two different continents.

In the U.S., Joby Aviation earned a Special Airworthiness Certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for one of its aircraft. It’s a major milestone moment for Joby Aviation since it means the company can commence “flight testing of its first production prototype,” which Joby plans to move to an Air Force base in 2024.

Furthermore, Joby Aviation recently submitted all of its Certification Plans to the FAA. This event, the company states, represents “further progress toward completing the third of five stages required to certify” Joby’s “aircraft for commercial use.” It’s a step toward the company’s goal of launching commercial aircraft service in 2025, according to Didier Papadopoulos, Head of Aircraft OEM at Joby Aviation.

Meanwhile, halfway around the world, Joby Aviation just expanded its partnership with South Korean telecommunications company SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM). This agreement, Joby Aviation reports, “paves the way for Joby to participate alongside SKT” in a South Korean demonstration program known as the K-UAM Grand Challenge. Moreover, SK Telecom is reportedly making a $100 million equity investment in Joby Aviation.

Is JOBY Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, JOBY stock comes in as a Hold based on three Buys, two Holds, and two Sell ratings. The average Joby Aviation stock price target is $8.17, implying 6.6% downside potential.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell JOBY stock, the most accurate analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Andres Sheppard of Cantor Fitzgerald, with an average return of 21.47% per rating and a 67% success rate. Click on the image below to learn more.

Conclusion: Should You Consider JOBY Stock?

Make no mistake about it – there are risks involved here, as Joby Aviation’s fundamentals aren’t perfect. Still, whether you consider investing in Joby Aviation, it would undoubtedly be exciting to take an early stake in the future of urban aviation.

At the very least, I invite you to keep an eye on Joby Aviation because the company could pave the way for a hyper-growth industry someday. If you’re ready to consider a pre or post-earnings position in JOBY stock, I’d definitely say it’s worth considering as long as you’re prepared for a lot of turbulence.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on JOBY

Joby Aviation falls -13.1%
The FlyJoby Aviation falls -13.1%
13d ago
JOBY
Cisco upgraded, Joby downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
T
EW
Joby Aviation falls -8.3%
JOBY
More JOBY Latest News >

More News & Analysis on JOBY

Joby Aviation falls -13.1%
The FlyJoby Aviation falls -13.1%
13d ago
JOBY
Cisco upgraded, Joby downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
The FlyCisco upgraded, Joby downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
13d ago
T
EW
Joby Aviation falls -8.3%
The FlyJoby Aviation falls -8.3%
13d ago
JOBY
More JOBY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >