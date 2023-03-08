tiprankstipranks
Stock Analysis & Ideas

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Q4 Earnings Preview: Website Traffic Shows Promise

Story Highlights

JD.com is scheduled to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter financials on March 9. The company’s website traffic trend reflects an encouraging picture of the top-line performance in the upcoming quarter.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is slated to release its fourth-quarter Fiscal 2022 results on March 9, before the market opens. Strong momentum in the company’s Retail segment and cost-control moves are likely to have supported performance in the to-be-reported quarter. However, the resurgence of COVID-19 in China might have impacted its logistics business in Q4.

JD.com is one of the leading online retailers in China with a presence in logistics, fintech, and healthcare markets.

The Street expects JD.com to post adjusted diluted earnings of $0.51 per ADS in Q4, higher than the prior-year quarter figure of $0.32 per ADS. Meanwhile, analysts expect the company to report net revenue of $42.71 billion.

Website Traffic Depicts Growth

JD.com has a wide online presence, so the total number of website visits can be a good indicator of user involvement on its platform. As per the TipRanks Website Traffic tool, total global visits to jd.com and aihuishou.com climbed 30.9% year-over-year in the to-be-reported quarter.

The increase in monthly visits could indicate that demand for the company’s products remained strong during the quarter.

Is JD.com a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Wall Street is clearly optimistic about JD’s stock. Overall, the stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating based on nine unanimous Buys. The average price target of $83.67 implies a 79.7% upside potential from current levels.

Ending Thoughts

A rebound in business following the reopening of the Chinese economy is expected to boost prospects for the company. Further, JD.com’s efforts to develop new AI-based applications, including plans to launch a ChatGPT-like product, bode well for long-term growth.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on JD

Chinese Stocks Showing Post-COVID-Style Recovery
Market NewsChinese Stocks Showing Post-COVID-Style Recovery
7d ago
JD
WB
JD.com named a ‘Catalyst Driven Idea’ at Morgan Stanley
The FlyJD.com named a ‘Catalyst Driven Idea’ at Morgan Stanley
7d ago
JD
JD.com to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 9, 2023
Press ReleasesJD.com to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 9, 2023
12d ago
JD
More JD Latest News >

