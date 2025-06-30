J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Gaming Stocks Are Top Picks for 2H:25

Let’s talk about gaming – casino gaming. There’s an attraction to it, the thrill of trying to beat the house and walk away with a big win, that consistently draws customers in. For investors, though, the appeal lies in a different reality: understanding that the odds reliably favor the house. This dynamic, where the customer’s dream collides with the casino’s business model, makes the sector uniquely compelling from both a social and financial standpoint.

Yet investing in this industry is hardly straightforward. The sector faces meaningful risks, with potential tariffs in the second half of 2025 threatening to dent discretionary consumer spending, while economic uncertainty could amplify the pressure. These headwinds are even more intense for casinos with strong ties to China, limiting their prospects in the near term. Meanwhile, US-based digital casinos may avoid some global macro challenges, but their growth is still complicated by a patchwork of state regulations and varying tax regimes.

In light of these complex forces, JPMorgan analyst Daniel Politzer has taken a close look at how investors might profit from gaming stocks despite the hurdles. He frames the conversation around a crucial question: how does one actually make money in this sector?

“In the short term, gaming stocks tend to be momentum-driven and dictated by transparent factors like news cycle/catalysts as well as intangibles such as positioning, sentiment, and narratives,” Politzer explained. “Similarly, earnings can be volatile, and thus for near-term-oriented investors, it’s imperative to have a strong grasp of expectations/estimate revision risk as well as the aforementioned intangibles. In the medium/long term, the key drivers of gaming (and lodging) stocks are CAGE: Capital allocation, Asset quality, Growth prospects, and Earnings visibility. Management quality/credibility is also important, albeit intertwined with CAGE. Gaming is a value-oriented sector, and valuation is important, but long-term secular trends or capital structure changes can have an outsized impact on long-term share performance.”

Building on that framework, Politzer has highlighted two gaming names that stand out in this environment. Let’s explore why he sees these particular stocks as worthy of a closer look in the second half of this year. And by delving into the TipRanks database, we can also find out if the analyst consensus agrees with Politzer’s choices.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

The first stock on our list, PENN Entertainment, traces its roots back more than 50 years, to the Penn National Race Course near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The company has since moved from horse racing to casino gaming and later into hotels and resorts. Today, PENN operates 42 destinations, including casinos and racetracks, as well as hotels. The company offers its customers a loyalty program, and, in addition to casino gaming, can provide online gaming and sports content options. PENN boasts that it is the largest omni-channel entertainment experience provider operating in the North American market.

As a major ‘entertainment experience provider,’ PENN has a network that includes over 7,800 hotel rooms, more than 50,000 gaming machines (including 44,000 video slots along with video lottery terminals), and 42 casinos and racetracks. The loyalty program mentioned above lets members earn rewards that can be redeemed online and at more than 35 PENN destinations for shopping, gaming, and hotel stays. The company’s brands include PENNPlay, ESPNBet, Ameristar, Argosy, Boomtown, and Hollywood Casino. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion.

PENN reported its 1Q25 results last month and showed a top line of $1.67 billion. This was up 3.7% year-over-year, although it missed the forecast by $27.78 million. At the bottom line, the company reported a loss, with a non-GAAP EPS of ($0.25). While this loss missed the forecast by 12 cents per share, the non-GAAP EPS loss for 1Q24, at 79 cents, was more than three times as large. PENN finished Q1 with $591.6 million in cash and cash equivalents available, and a traditional net debt of just over $2 billion.

For Politzer, in his coverage of PENN for JPM, there are several reasons to buy into PENN, including its potential for expansion and its ability to generate cash. The analyst writes of the stock, “Our favorable view on PENN reflects its (1) attractive catalyst path with ~$1b of new projects scheduled to open in the next two years, potentially driving upside to estimates; (2) lucrative market access fee stream (the only aspect of PENN’s Interactive business to which we ascribe any value); and (3) improving FCF profile/balance sheet, which should accrete to S/H (shareholders). Multiple activists advocating on behalf of S/H should also be viewed as a positive for the stock.”

That ‘favorable view’ translates into an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating for these shares, as well as a $24 price target that suggests a one-year upside potential of 31%. (To watch Politzer’s track record, click here)

Overall, there are 12 recent analyst recommendations here, with 9 Buys and 3 Holds to give a Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares in PENN are priced at $18.28 and carry a $22.4 average price target, for a 22.5% potential gain by this time next year. (See PENN stock forecast)

Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

Next up is Caesars Entertainment, an entertainment, gaming, and resort company formed in 2020 through the merger of Eldorado Resorts with Caesars Entertainment Corporation, combining the destination and casino networks of the parent companies. Today’s Caesars has a $6 billion market cap and operates 51 properties in 18 states as well as the Canadian city of Windsor.

These venues are operated under several brand names, including Caesars, Eldorado, and Harrah’s, and include casinos, hotels, and entertainment destination venues. Guests and customers at the company’s venues can find attractions of all kinds, including dining, casino gaming, nightlife – even just relaxation, for people looking to kick back. The company’s largest presence is in Nevada, where it operates several hotels directly on the famous Las Vegas Strip, but vacation goers can also find Caesars venues in Atlantic City and New Orleans, in California, in Arizona, and in Florida – as well as other states and cities throughout the Lower 48.

When we turn to the company’s last earnings report, which covered 1Q25, we find that Caesars brought in $2.8 billion in revenue during the period. This top line was up $100 million from the previous year, and it beat the forecast by $8.51 million. The revenue beat was a welcome contrast to a bottom-line miss; on earnings, Caesars saw an EPS loss of 54 cents per share. While this was an improvement from the 73-cent loss in 1Q24, it was also 37 cents per share below the estimates. The company finished Q1 with $884 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand, an improvement from the $866 million it had at the end of 2024.

We’ll check in again with the JPMorgan view, and analyst Daniel Politzer, who believes that this company has potential to expand its cash generation – and to return that capital to shareholders. Politzer says of Caesars, “CZR is on the cusp of a meaningful cash flow inflection, with cumulative cash generation through ‘27 approximating half its current market cap. From 2Q25-2027, we forecast CZR will cumulatively generate $3.0b of net free cash flow, with the majority being deployed towards debt paydown, and/or opportunistic share repurchases. We note this $3.0b of net free cash flow through YE27E currently represents ~52% of CZR’s current market cap of $5.8b, highly attractive, in our view… While returns on CZR’s regional capex have varied (Virginia has exceeded expectations, New Orleans is trending well, Lake Charles has been average, and Atlantic City has underperformed), CZR looks to (finally) be at the point where its free cash flow should approximate net cash flow; in other words, the cash CZR generates should accrete to shareholders via debt reduction and/or capital return.”

These comments back up Politzer’s Overweight (i.e., Buy) rating here, while his $47 price target implies that these shares will appreciate by 63% on the one-year horizon.

The Wall Street consensus on CZR is a Moderate Buy, based on 14 reviews that break down 10 to 4 in favor of Buy over Hold. The stock’s $28.86 trading price and $41.58 average target price together indicate room for a 44% upside potential this coming year. (See CZR stock forecast)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

