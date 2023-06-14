Is Upstart Stock (NASDAQ:UPST) Expected to Go Up?

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Is Upstart Stock (NASDAQ:UPST) Expected to Go Up?

Story Highlights

Upstart stock has rebounded strongly and is up about 180% year-to-date. Analysts’ average price target indicates a significant downside potential.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) stock has risen rapidly and increased by about 180% so far this year. The financial technology company’s strong Q1 performance and long-term funding arrangement drove UPST stock higher. Furthermore, the moderation in the inflation rate and expectations that the Fed could pause interest rate hikes remain positive catalysts. However, analysts’ price targets indicate that Upstart stock is expected to go down. 

UPST to Benefit from Easing Monetary Policy 

Investors should note that the majority of the loans issued on UPST’s platform were taken up by institutional investors via credit-based instruments and sent to the ABS (asset-backed securities) market. The Fed’s credit tightening adversely impacted ABS volumes and, in turn, UPST’s performance. 

In addition, the rising funding costs and higher loan pricing raised concerns around originations. Also, higher delinquencies pressured UPST stock. 

Thus, easing inflation and monetary policy will likely drive ABS volumes and lead to reduced funding costs, which will likely support UPST’s performance and stock price. 

Further, as the company depends on third-party financing, the recent long-term funding agreements will likely act as a positive catalyst. 

Analysts Maintain A Bearish Outlook

While UPST stock has recovered swiftly, analysts maintain a bearish view of the company. Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev continues to recommend a Sell on UPST stock, citing a weak funding environment and a challenging macro backdrop. 

In a note dated June 14, Dolev said that he recently held a meeting with UPST’s CFO, Sanjay Datta. While the analyst is “encouraged by the CFO’s upbeat outlook” following the meeting, he maintains a cautious outlook. 

Besides for Dolev, Giuliano Bologna of Compass Point and David Chiaverini of Wedbush also reiterated a Sell on UPST stock last month. Both of these analysts appreciated the increased long-term funding agreements. However, the analysts raised concerns about the “preferential economics” of these agreements.

What is the Price Target for UPST?

Including those from Dolev, Bologna, and Chiaverini, UPST stock has received eight Sell recommendations. One analyst has a Buy and four analysts suggest a Hold. Overall, UPST has a Moderate Sell consensus rating on TipRanks. Meanwhile, these analysts’ average price target of $15.63 implies 57.72% downside potential from current levels. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on UPST

Will the Uptrend in Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Sustain?
Stock Analysis & IdeasWill the Uptrend in Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Sustain?
19d ago
UPST
UPST, PYPL, or SOFI: Which Stock is Wall Street’s Most Compelling Fintech Pick?
PYPL
SOFI
UPST Rally Likely a Short Squeeze
UPST
More UPST Latest News >

More News & Analysis on UPST

Will the Uptrend in Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Sustain?
Stock Analysis & IdeasWill the Uptrend in Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Sustain?
19d ago
UPST
UPST, PYPL, or SOFI: Which Stock is Wall Street’s Most Compelling Fintech Pick?
Stock Analysis & IdeasUPST, PYPL, or SOFI: Which Stock is Wall Street’s Most Compelling Fintech Pick?
22d ago
PYPL
SOFI
UPST Rally Likely a Short Squeeze
Market NewsUPST Rally Likely a Short Squeeze
27d ago
UPST
More UPST Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >