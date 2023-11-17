Is There More Upside to Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Is There More Upside to Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Is There More Upside to Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock?

Story Highlights

Li Auto stock is up about 91% so far this year. Let’s check what analysts’ average price target indicates about LI stock.

Shares of the Chinese vehicle maker Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) delivered significant gains year-to-date. For instance, Li Auto stock is up about 91% so far this year. Despite this notable increase in its price, Wall Street analysts see more upside potential in the stock.  

Let’s see why.

Factors Supporting Li Auto Stock

The potential upside in Li Auto stock is supported by the company’s strong Q3 performance. The company delivered 105,108 units in the third quarter, up 296.3% year-over-year. Meanwhile, its revenue from vehicle sales jumped 271.6% to $4.61 billion. What stood out is the significant year-over-year improvement in vehicle margin, which came in at 21.2% compared to 12% in the prior-year quarter. 

Following its strong Q3 performance, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao increased the price target on Li Auto stock to $50 from $48. Shao maintained a Buy rating on LI due to its solid financial performance and expects Li Auto to benefit from the planned launch of its first battery electric vehicle. Along with Shao, Bank of America Securities analyst Ming-Hsun Lee also increased the price target on Li Auto stock following Q3 performance.

Additionally, the announcement of mass production and delivery of its first electric car, Mega, in February remain catalysts. Based on Li Auto’s 800-volt BVE platform, Mega boasts a 500-kilometer driving range with a 12-minute charge. The pre-orders for Mega in China saw overwhelming demand, with 10,000 orders received within hours, according to CnEVPost. With this background, let’s look at the Street’s recommendation for LI stock. 

What is the Price Target for Li Auto Stock?

Li Auto stock has received four unanimous Buy recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Moreover, the average LI stock price target of $53.75 implies an upside potential of 38.28% from current levels. 

Bottom Line 

Li Auto stock has gained substantially year-to-date. However, its solid Q3 performance, strong guidance, including sequential and year-over-year increases in deliveries, and the launch of a pure electric vehicle position it well to deliver strong financials ahead and will support its share price. This is reflected in analysts’ Strong Buy consensus rating and average price target. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Is There More Upside to Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock?
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >