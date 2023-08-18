Is Roblox Stock (NASDAQ:RBLX) a Buy Following Its Post-Short-Report Sell-Off?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Is Roblox Stock (NASDAQ:RBLX) a Buy Following Its Post-Short-Report Sell-Off?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Is Roblox Stock (NASDAQ:RBLX) a Buy Following Its Post-Short-Report Sell-Off?

Story Highlights

Roblox stock took a one-two punch to the chin this month. Despite the negative momentum and return of a notable bear, though, Wall Street analysts remain optimistic about the stock.

Shares of video-game platform developer Roblox (NASDAQ:RBLX) have been under pressure lately following the company’s latest mixed earnings results. More recently, Roblox stock found itself nearing an all-time low, thanks to a new short report issued by The Bear Cave yesterday. Currently, Roblox stock is a falling knife in a market that’s starting to look a bit wobbly. Despite the one-two punch of a rough quarter and a new short report, though, most Wall Street analysts continue to view the stock as a Moderate Buy.

Personally, I’m inclined to stay bullish alongside the analyst community well but do acknowledge the bumpy road that lies ahead, given the highly-uncertain macro picture and the re-emergence of a notable bear.

Indeed, short reports can turn an otherwise bullish story on its head. However, such reports shouldn’t be taken as the truth. Roblox was quick to respond to The Bear Cave’s renewed short report, stating that it contained “misleading, irresponsible and in many cases false accusations.”

The Bear Cave Goes after Roblox Stock Again, Highlights Notable Risks

The bears over at The Bear Cave are back and at the worst possible time for Roblox stock. Roblox stock is fresh off a post-earnings plunge and now finds itself off around 80% from its November 2021 peak. As part of its short report, The Bear Cave cited numerous points to back up its bearish thesis, including unprofitability, heightened competition, regulatory scrutiny, and expenses regarding safety and compliance.

Undoubtedly, the report seemed to rattle many investors on a pretty downbeat day for the broader markets, with Roblox stock ending the day down 4.8%. Indeed, it can be tough to justify hanging onto shares of a company while there’s a short on its tail. Still, many bears tend to take aim after there’s already been a lot of pain in a name. Had Roblox reported better numbers for its second quarter, my guess is Roblox stock probably wouldn’t have shed nearly 5% in a day over a renewed short report.

At this juncture, it seems like all hope is lost for Roblox. Still, I don’t think there’s any “smoking gun” in the company’s renewed short report. Arguably, many of the negative points have likely already been known for quite some time.

Roblox: Another Unprofitable Quarter in the Books

Indeed, unprofitability is nothing new for Roblox followers. The company has continued to clock in negative earnings-per-share (EPS) numbers quarter after quarter. The latest second-quarter results, which saw EPS of -$0.46, worse than the -$0.44 estimate, were also not encouraging.

With the Federal Reserve open to further rate hikes, calls for a bigger push to profitability could grow louder once again. For Roblox, such a push could prove difficult over the medium term as it continues to invest in growth.

Undoubtedly, expenses related to safety could continue to push Roblox further away from sustained profitability. It’s hard to ignore the recent stream of negative headlines regarding scams and abuse incidents involving children. Many parents are growing increasingly aware of the risks.

Fortunately, Roblox appears to be taking safety seriously, as demonstrated by swelling investments to improve its safety track record. For the latest quarter, infrastructure & safety spending accounted for 28.8% of bookings, up from 22.4% in the same period last year.

Further, with notable bets on artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and tools, I wouldn’t at all be surprised if an AI-powered moderator helps the company enhance safety without driving up costs over time. If Roblox can improve its safety and compliance track, it may also have an easier time responding to regulatory scrutiny as well.

Can AI be a cure for the company’s many woes? Possibly. However, don’t expect such bets to pay off overnight, as continued R&D is likely to weigh heavily on margins over the foreseeable future. Fortunately, such investments could make Roblox a much better company (and stock) at some point down the road.

Is RBLX Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

On TipRanks, RBLX stock comes in as a Moderate Buy. Out of 18 analyst ratings, there are 12 Buys, two Holds, and four Sells. The average Roblox stock price target is $38.83, implying upside potential of 39.4%. Analyst price targets range from a low of $23.00 per share to a high of $54.00 per share.

The Bottom Line on RBLX Stock

Roblox stock is battered right now, but investors shouldn’t throw in the towel just yet. As long as the company keeps innovating, it has a chance to puts its growth and margins back on the right track eventually.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on RBLX

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Plunges on Short Calls, New Products
Market NewsRoblox (NYSE:RBLX) Plunges on Short Calls, New Products
1d ago
RBLX
Roblox ‘facilitates more child abuse’ than any public company, says Bear Cave
RBLX
Roblox down 4% to $28.18 after cautious Bear Cave report
RBLX
More RBLX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on RBLX

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Plunges on Short Calls, New Products
Market NewsRoblox (NYSE:RBLX) Plunges on Short Calls, New Products
1d ago
RBLX
Roblox ‘facilitates more child abuse’ than any public company, says Bear Cave
The FlyRoblox ‘facilitates more child abuse’ than any public company, says Bear Cave
1d ago
RBLX
Roblox down 4% to $28.18 after cautious Bear Cave report
The FlyRoblox down 4% to $28.18 after cautious Bear Cave report
1d ago
RBLX
More RBLX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >