Is Now the Time to Buy Penny Stock SoundHound (NASDAQ:SOUN)?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Is Now the Time to Buy Penny Stock SoundHound (NASDAQ:SOUN)?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Is Now the Time to Buy Penny Stock SoundHound (NASDAQ:SOUN)?

Story Highlights

SoundHound stock has dropped over 69% from its 52-week high. Let’s examine whether this penny stock is a Buy near the current levels.

Shares of voice AI (Artificial Intelligence) solutions provider SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) have dropped over 69% from its 52-week high of $5.11. While SOUN stock has lost substantial value, analysts suggest buying this Penny stock (learn more about penny stocks here).

With this backdrop, let’s delve into SOUN stock.

SoundHound to Grab a Substantial Market Share

SoundHound’s focus on innovation has led the company to build voice and conversational AI technologies with a fraction of investments compared to its peers. As a result, SoundHound has garnered the interest and investment of key strategic partners such as Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Foxconn, and Samsung Electronics (GB:SMSN), among others. 

During the second quarter conference call, the company highlighted that its voice AI technology is powering millions of electronics, cars, and IoT devices. Moreover, it introduced the SoundHound Chat AI platform for the automotive sector and unveiled its AI customer service solution called Smart Answering, targeting restaurants and other businesses. The company’s focus on innovation, new product offerings, expansion of its sales team, and robust channel partner ecosystem solidifies its competitive positioning in the Voice AI market. 

Echoing similar sentiments, D.A. Davidson analyst Gil Luria initiated coverage on SoundHound with a Buy recommendation on September 26. Luria’s price target of $5 suggests significant upside potential in this Penny stock from current levels. The analyst is confident that SoundHound’s Voice AI platform will be the benchmark in the voice AI market. In addition, Luria expects the company’s growing sales team, strong financials, and enhanced go-to-market strategy to bolster its market share.

As the company is well-positioned to grab a substantial share of the Voice AI market, let’s examine the upside potential of SoundHound stock. 

What is the Price Target for SoundHound AI?

In addition to Luria, the other four analysts covering SoundHound stock also maintain a bullish outlook. With five Buy recommendations, SoundHound stock sports a Strong Buy consensus rating. Meanwhile, the analysts’ average price target of $5.04 suggests a significant upside potential of 223.08% from current levels.

Bottom Line

According to analysts’ recommendations, SoundHound is a solid stock to buy now. Further, it offers a considerable upside potential from current levels. While SOUN stock could be a reliable long-term bet, investors can utilize TipRanks’ penny stock screener to discover other attractive penny stocks. 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Executive order on AI expected from Biden next week, Reuters says
The FlyExecutive order on AI expected from Biden next week, Reuters says
2d ago
AI
AMD
DA Davidson technology analysts hold an analyst/industry conference call
The FlyDA Davidson technology analysts hold an analyst/industry conference call
2d ago
S
IBM
Chip Stock Calamity: New Reports Send Shares Plunging
Market NewsChip Stock Calamity: New Reports Send Shares Plunging
2d ago
AMD
TXN
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >