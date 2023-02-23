Is Now the Time to Buy Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Stock?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Is Now the Time to Buy Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Stock?

Story Highlights

Devon disappointed investors with its production outlook. Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara sees a significant upside in DVN stock.

Shares of the leading oil and gas producer Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) have corrected by over 16% since it announced its fourth-quarter earnings on February 14. The Q4 earnings miss and near-term production challenges act as a dampener. However, the company’s reasonable valuation, ability to return cash to shareholders and strong balance sheet keep Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara bullish on DVN stock.

It’s worth highlighting that Sorbara’s price target of $86 implies a significant upside potential of over 60%.

While Sorbara rated DVN stock a Buy, he sees the company’s guidance as less efficient. The analyst said Devon’s “1Q23/2023 guidance was less efficient with a higher capex, lower production volumes, and higher overall cost structure.”

Devon expects its first-quarter production volumes to remain subdued due to fewer wells coming online. Further, infrastructure downtime is negative. However, the company does expect its production volume to ramp up as the year progresses.DVN expects total production of 643‐663 Mboe/d in 2023 compared to the Street’s projection of 662.2 Mboe/d.

While Sorbara is disappointed with the capex/production outlook, he reaffirmed his Buy rating on DVN stock due to its valuation. The analyst said that DVN stock is trading at a 2023 EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.5 compared to the peer group average of 5.2, which is reasonable. Further, the analyst highlighted the company’s strong balance sheet and a low net‐debt/EBITDA leverage of 0.5. 

Is DVN a Good Stock to Buy Now?

Including Sorbara, eight analysts rated DVN stock a Buy and five analysts have a Hold recommendation. It carries a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Meanwhile, analysts’ average price target of $73.08 implies 36.37% upside potential. 

While analysts are cautiously optimistic, DVN stock has positive signals from insiders and hedge funds. Devon carries a Smart Score of nine, implying DVN is more likely to outperform the broader market. 

Bottom line

The near-term production headwinds and industry-wide inventory build could pose challenges for DVN. However, its low leverage profile positions it well to return substantial cash to its shareholders in the coming years.  

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on DVN

Devon Energy price target lowered to $70 from $80 at Truist
The FlyDevon Energy price target lowered to $70 from $80 at Truist
7d ago
DVN
Devon Energy price target lowered to $72 from $79 at Susquehanna
DVN
Devon Energy price target lowered to $71 from $84 at Bernstein
DVN
More DVN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DVN

Devon Energy price target lowered to $70 from $80 at Truist
The FlyDevon Energy price target lowered to $70 from $80 at Truist
7d ago
DVN
Devon Energy price target lowered to $72 from $79 at Susquehanna
The FlyDevon Energy price target lowered to $72 from $79 at Susquehanna
7d ago
DVN
Devon Energy price target lowered to $71 from $84 at Bernstein
The FlyDevon Energy price target lowered to $71 from $84 at Bernstein
7d ago
DVN
More DVN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >