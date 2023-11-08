Is Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Is Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) A Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Is Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Story Highlights

Lucid revised its 2023 production outlook downward. Lucid stock is down about 4% in after-hours of trading.

Shares of the luxury EV (electric vehicle) maker Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) are down over 68% in one year. Moreover, LCID stock fell about 4% in Tuesday’s after-hours of trading as its Q3 performance and full-year production outlook disappointed investors. Despite the significant correction in its share price, Wall Street analysts remain sidelined on Lucid stock, indicating a Hold. 

However, it’s worth noting that the recommendations and price targets for Lucid stock were issued before the company lowered its full-year production guidance. Consequently, investors can expect a potential downward revision in the price targets for LCID stock.

With this background, let’s delve into Lucid’s full-year production outlook.

Lucid Lowered 2023 Production Target

Lucid’s CFO, Sherry House, said during the Q3 conference call that the company is adjusting its 2023 production outlook to a range of 8,000 to 8,500, down from its earlier guidance of over 10,000. House added, “I want to make clear that production is not our bottleneck. But rather we’re taking a prudent approach to inventory management and working capital to better align with deliveries.”

However, this is unlikely to go down well with the investors. For instance, Lucid’s peer Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) raised the production guidance for the year to 54,000 units during the Q3 earnings call. Moreover, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), a bigger rival, continues to ramp up production, which enables it to lower costs per vehicle and deliver superior margins. 

Will Lucid Stock Go Back Up?

Per analysts’ average price target, Lucid stock is expected to go up. Lucid has received three Buy, four Hold, and three Sell recommendations for a Hold consensus rating. The average LCID stock price target of $6.87 implies 59.77% upside potential from current levels.

However, as we stated earlier, the analysts’ price targets were provided ahead of its Q3 result announcement. Thus, considering the downward revision in production, investors can expect a cut in the average price target. 

Bottom Line 

Lucid may face challenges due to the reduction in its full-year production forecast, increased competition, and adverse macroeconomic conditions impacting vehicle sales. These problems are reflected in the “Hold” consensus rating.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Is Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) A Buy, Sell, or Hold?
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Slips on Mixed Q3 Results
Market NewsLucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Slips on Mixed Q3 Results
9h ago
LCID
Lucid Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Press ReleasesLucid Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results
9h ago
LCID
Lucid Group options imply 12.2% move in share price post-earnings
The FlyLucid Group options imply 12.2% move in share price post-earnings
12h ago
LCID
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >