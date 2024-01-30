Down 95% from Highs, Is Lucid Stock (NASDAQ:LCID) a Buy Now?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment RateFederal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Down 95% from Highs, Is Lucid Stock (NASDAQ:LCID) a Buy Now?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Down 95% from Highs, Is Lucid Stock (NASDAQ:LCID) a Buy Now?

Story Highlights

Lucid Motors is a beaten-down EV stock that trades at a significant discount to consensus price target estimates in 2024. Investors are worried about slowing consumer spending and a tepid demand environment for EVs in 2024, dragging LCID stock significantly lower. But investors with a high-risk appetite can consider gaining a small position in this EV stock right now.

After reaching highs in 2021, several EV stocks are trailing the broader market due to slowing consumer spending and tepid demand. However, the pullback provides investors a chance to buy the dip and gain exposure to a rapidly expanding addressable market, given the worldwide transition towards EVs. One beaten-down EV stock is Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID), trading 95% below its high. I’m bullish on LCID due to its expanding manufacturing capabilities, stellar growth estimates, and widening vehicle portfolio.

An Overview of Lucid Group

Lucid is a technology and automotive company operating in the luxury electric vehicle segment. Its first vehicle, called the Lucid Air, is the longest-range, fastest-charging car on the market today. The Lucid Air is a battery-powered luxury sedan with an estimated range of 516 miles on a single charge.

Lucid Group sells vehicles to consumers through a retail sales network as well as online. It ended 2022 with 31 studios and service centers in North America, three in Europe, and another in the Middle East.

It owns and operates a vehicle service network consisting of service centers in major metropolitan areas and a fleet of mobile service vehicles. In addition to in-house capabilities, Lucid has an approved list of trained collision repair shops that serve as repair hubs for its mobile offerings.

A Focus on Expansion

Lucid began vehicle deliveries in late 2021 and expects to launch additional vehicles in the next few years. It has already commenced the design and engineering work for Lucid Gravity, a luxury sports utility vehicle that should be launched this year. It now plans to expand its manufacturing advancements to develop higher-volume vehicle segments.

The Lucid Air is manufactured at the company’s greenfield electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Casa Grande, Arizona. Once the manufacturing facility is fully built this year, it will have an annual output capacity of 90,000 vehicles, up from a capacity of 34,000 in 2022.

Lucid is also building an EV manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia, where it expects to ship 155,000 units each year on competition. In fact, Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund has invested $5.4 billion in Lucid since 2018 while agreeing to purchase 100,000 vehicles over a 10-year period.  

Lucid’s expansion should help it achieve operational efficiencies. Further, its focus on vertical integration should shore up its profit margins over time.

How Did Lucid Group Perform in 2023?

Lucid Motors produced 8,428 vehicles in 2023 and delivered 6,001 vehicles. However, it was much lower than the company’s initial production estimates of 12,000 vehicles at the midpoint of its guidance.

Lucid Group manufactured 1,550 vehicles and delivered 1,457 vehicles in Q3 2023, raking in $137.8 million in sales. Comparatively, its capital expenditures totaled $192.5 million in the September quarter.

In the last three quarters, Lucid’s net losses totaled over $2 billion due to its high cash burn rates. To lower operating costs, the company was forced to slash its workforce by 18% and recently announced the resignation of Sherry House, Lucid’s CFO.

Lucid Group Stock Will Remain Volatile

The automobile manufacturing industry is extremely capital-intensive. Further, Lucid Motors will have to expand its manufacturing capabilities multifold to benefit from economies of scale and deliver consistent profit margins. For instance, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported its first quarter of positive operating income in Q3 2018 where it ended the year with 245,200 vehicle deliveries.

Comparatively, Lucid Motors ended 2023 with less than 9,000 vehicle deliveries. It suggests that the company will have to allocate significant resources before it churns out consistent profits.

Further, while Tesla enjoyed a first-mover advantage, Lucid Group will have to wrestle with competition from new and legacy EV manufacturers such as NIO (NYSE:NIO), Ford (NYSE:F), and General Motors (NYSE:GM).

Also, while Lucid ended Q3 with $5.5 billion in total liquidity, it will have to raise capital multiple times in the upcoming decade. If it raises equity, it will result in shareholder dilution, while debt will weaken the balance sheet.

Given these factors, investors should be ready for a bumpy ride with Lucid stock in 2024 and beyond.  

What is the Target Price for LCID Stock?

Out of the nine analysts covering LCID stock, none recommend a Buy, eight recommend a Hold, and one recommends a Sell, giving it a Hold consensus rating. The average LCID stock price target is $5.09, 51% above the current price.

The Final Takeaway

It’s evident that Lucid Motors is a high-risk, high-reward investment. The EV manufacturer will have to raise production and delivery numbers, improve profit margins, and navigate an uncertain macro environment to regain investor confidence.

Still, it’s trading at a significant discount to consensus estimates and should benefit from multiple secular tailwinds in the next two decades, making it worth consideration.

Disclosure

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >