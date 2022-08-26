tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Is Loblaw (TSE:L) Stock Worth Buying Near All-Time Highs?

Story Highlights

Loblaw stock has performed exceptionally well in the past year and a half, as investors traded risky stocks for safer ones. However, the stock may have gotten a bit ahead of itself and doesn’t look too attractive near all-time highs.

In inflationary times, investors often seek safety in consumer defensive stocks with pricing power. One such stock is the Canadian grocery heavyweight Loblaw Companies (TSE: L) (LBLCF). As input costs rise for Loblaw, it can pass on these costs to customers because people will always buy food and other necessities. This, along with its consistent profitability, makes it a relatively safe company to invest in for the long term. However, it may not be worth buying right now near all-time highs.

We are neutral on the stock.

Loblaw’s Rally Looks Unsustainable from a Technical Perspective

Here’s the problem with Loblaw stock: it’s gone up too much, too quickly. The stock has rallied at a pace that is almost certainly unsustainable. You can see this in the chart below. Loblaw stock was on a slow and steady uptrend until early 2021, which is when the price started rocketing higher. It is now much higher than its 50-month moving average (the line shown in the chart) and even its 50-week moving average.

Many technical analysts will likely agree that uptrends can last a long time but that stocks eventually return to their moving averages. The same will probably hold true for Loblaw at some point – either by trading sideways for a long time or only slowly uptrending (to let the moving averages catch up) or by falling in price.

It may even be starting to lose its momentum already, as it reported earnings last month that beat earnings estimates, but the stock failed to rally on the news. Nonetheless, it’s still in an overall uptrend, making it dangerous to bet against.

Loblaw’s Premium Valuation Limits Its Upside Potential

The rally in consumer defensive stocks has led to Loblaw stock’s valuation being relatively high, limiting the chance for any more “easy,” sufficient gains, going forward. Indeed, its valuation metrics are high when compared to five-year averages.

For example, Loblaw’s forward price-to-free-cash-flow multiple is 17x, 14% higher than its five-year average of 14.92x. Likewise, its forward enterprise-value-to-EBITDA multiple is 8.8x compared to the 8.3x average, and its forward price-to-sales ratio is 0.68x compared to the five-year average of 0.54x.

Lastly, on a trailing-12-months basis, its price-to-book ratio is 3.55x, much higher than the five-year average of 2.46x. Similar to our technical analysis above, Loblaw stock can eventually return to its longer-term averages.

Do Analysts Think Loblaw Stock is a Buy?

According to analysts, Loblaw stock earns a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on three Buys and three Holds assigned in the past three months. The average Loblaw stock price forecast of C$129.33 implies 8.85% upside potential, which isn’t much to get excited about. Analyst price targets range from a high of C$154 to a low of C$118. 

Conclusion: A Safe Stock with Low Upside Potential

Loblaw has been a solid performer over the years, and it will likely continue being one in the very long term due to its recession-proof business and quantifiable competitive advantage. However, in the short-to-medium term, Loblaw doesn’t look as attractive, as both technical analysis and valuation multiples suggest that the stock has gotten ahead of itself. Also, analysts don’t see much upside potential, suggesting that most of Loblaw’s good qualities are priced into the stock. 

Alternatively, an interesting way to gain exposure to Loblaw stock while having higher upside potential (according to analysts) would be through shares of George Weston (TSE: WN). George Weston owns a 52.6% stake in Loblaw but has a higher implied upside potential (16.7%). It also has an interesting debt structure that makes it potentially safer than Loblaw.

All in all, while there likely are better opportunities elsewhere in the market, Loblaw stock is still a solid long-term pick for risk-averse investors.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TSE:L

Loblaw Beats on Earnings, Misses Revenue Estimates; Shares Down 3.8%
Market NewsLoblaw Beats on Earnings, Misses Revenue Estimates; Shares Down 3.8%
29d ago
Loblaw Companies: A Beneficiary of Inflation, Rising Rates
More TSE:L Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSE:L

Loblaw Beats on Earnings, Misses Revenue Estimates; Shares Down 3.8%
Market NewsLoblaw Beats on Earnings, Misses Revenue Estimates; Shares Down 3.8%
29d ago
Loblaw Companies: A Beneficiary of Inflation, Rising Rates
Stock Analysis & IdeasLoblaw Companies: A Beneficiary of Inflation, Rising Rates
6M ago
More TSE:L Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Intel CEO Buys the Dip in Intel Stock (NASDAQ:INTC)
INTC
Here’s Why Pinterest Stock (NYSE:PINS) Surged Yesterday
PINS
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Soars on Amazon Deal
PLUG
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Q4-Earnings Results Send Shares Lower; Here’s Why
AFRM
Here’s the Reason Behind Marvell Stock’s (NASDAQ: MRVL) After-Hours Leg Down
MRVL
Stock Market Today – Thursday, August 25: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Dollar Stores Report Earnings; Why One Stock is Better than the Other
DG
DLTR
Will Aurora Cannabis’ (NASDAQ:ACB) Bevo Acquisition Improve Its Profitability?
ACB
More Market News >