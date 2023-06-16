Is It Too Late to Buy C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock?

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Is It Too Late to Buy C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock?

Story Highlights

C3.ai stock has soared over 314% so far this year. Its valuation looks expensive, Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh noted.

Investments continue to flow into AI (Artificial Intelligence)-related stocks, driving them higher. Thanks to investors’ optimism, C3.ai (NYSE:AI) stock has gained over 314% year-to-date. As shares of this enterprise AI application software company appreciated quite a lot, Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh found its valuation expensive, implying investors should show patience and not chase it. Further, analysts’ average price target indicates a downside potential from current levels. 

C3.ai Stock: AI Interest Augurs Well for Growth 

The interest in applying AI to business processes has spiked, and C3.ai, with over 40 enterprise AI applications, is poised to capitalize on the demand. The substantial market demand drives solid growth opportunities ahead and is leading to shorter sales cycles. 

It’s worth highlighting that in Fiscal 2023, the company closed 126 agreements, compared to 83 in Fiscal 2022. Furthermore, the average sales cycle for agreements in Q4 was 3.7 months, down from 5 months in the prior-year quarter. 

C3.ai launched its C3 Generative AI solution to the market in Q4 and rapidly closed three agreements with large enterprises.

Investors should note that its partner ecosystem is growing, which is important as it helps the company close more deals. C3.ai has expanded its product suite on marketplaces like Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG) cloud and Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS.  

Thanks to the ongoing momentum, C3.ai’s management remains confident and expects its business to deliver sustainable profit by the end of Fiscal 2024 (ending April 30, 2024). 

Analysts Raise Red Flags

While Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh is not comfortable with AI stock’s valuation and finds it expensive, Bradley Sills of Bank of America Securities remains concerned about the company’s Fiscal 2024 revenue outlook. 

C3.ai expects Fiscal 2024 revenue to be in the range of $295 million to $320 million, compared to $266.8 million in Fiscal 2023. The analyst worries that the company’s revenue guidance indicates that it is not benefitting from the AI cycle. 

What is the Future of AI Stock?

AI stock has risen significantly so far this year. Thus, most analysts prefer to remain sidelined. It has received two Buy, five Hold, and three Sell recommendations for a Hold consensus rating on TipRanks. Analysts’ average price target of $26.16 implies 43.58% downside potential. 

Investors should note that Patrick Walravens of JMP Securities is the most accurate analyst for AI stock, according to TipRanks. Copying Walravens’ trades on AI stock and holding each position for one year could result in 60% of your transactions generating a profit, with an average return of 25.97% per trade.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AI

C3 AI call buyer realizes 52% same-day gains
The FlyC3 AI call buyer realizes 52% same-day gains
2d ago
AI
C3 AI call volume above normal and directionally bullish
AI
Short Report: Bears pile on bad news from GameStop and Coinbase
AI
GES
More AI Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AI

C3 AI call buyer realizes 52% same-day gains
The FlyC3 AI call buyer realizes 52% same-day gains
2d ago
AI
C3 AI call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyC3 AI call volume above normal and directionally bullish
3d ago
AI
Short Report: Bears pile on bad news from GameStop and Coinbase
The FlyShort Report: Bears pile on bad news from GameStop and Coinbase
5d ago
AI
GES
More AI Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >