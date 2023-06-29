Is IONQ Stock (NYSE:IONQ) Due for a Pullback after Its Eye-Popping Rally?

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
New
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Is IONQ Stock (NYSE:IONQ) Due for a Pullback after Its Eye-Popping Rally?

Story Highlights

IONQ stock has risen about 283% year-to-date. Analysts’ price targets now indicate downside potential.

With year-to-date gains of about 283%, IonQ (NYSE:IONQ), a quantum computing hardware and software company, is among the top-performing stocks this year. IONQ’s eye-popping rally indicates that the stock has soared enough in a short span, and a pullback could be coming based on the consensus price target from analysts. Moreover, its current price ($13.20 on June 28) is about 20% higher than five-star-rated Needham analyst Quinn Bolton’s price target of $11.

Bolton is the most accurate analyst for IONQ stock, according to TipRanks. Copying Bolton’s trades on IONQ stock and holding each position for one year would have resulted in 100% of your transactions generating a profit, with an average return of 56.97% per trade.

Investors should note that Quinn Bolton also ranks #1 on TipRanks’ top analysts list with a success rate of 73% and an average return of 39.5%. Bolton’s best rating has been on ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR). His Buy call on ACMR stock generated a stellar return of 608.4% from August 19, 2019, to August 19, 2020.

TipRanks identifies the Top Wall Street analysts per sector, per timeframe, and against different benchmarks. The ranking reflects an analyst’s ability to deliver high returns through recommendations. TipRanks’ algorithms then calculate the statistical significance of each rating, the analysts’ overall success rate, and the average return per rating. 

A Top Play in an Emerging Market 

Quantum technology is an emerging space and is gaining investors’ attention due to its solid growth potential. According to IONQ, experts predict a total addressable market of about $65 billion by 2030. IONQ being the first pure-play quantum computing company in the market, and with its latest generation system, is poised to gain from the rising demand, noted Bolton. 

Investors should note that for quantum computers, the quality of qubits, also known as fidelity, is most important. Fidelity is measured in algorithmic qubits or AQ. The higher the AQ, the better it is. IONQ achieved the technical milestone of 29 algorithmic qubits with its latest generation system and recently launched it for commercial use.

IONQ also announced its first systems sales agreement with QuantumBasel to bring two IonQ future quantum systems with 35AQ and 64AQ. With this agreement, the company raised its 2023 booking expectations to between $45 million and $55 million from the previous range of $38 million to $42 million.

The company is focused on developing top-quality quantum computers with vast utility in the real world. Further, it has a strong cash position and is sufficiently funded to achieve profitability in the coming years. 

The analyst believes that IonQ’s latest generation system could drive “efficiencies in continuous system scaling and revenue bookings.” The analyst noted that the company’s trapped-ion quantum computers have posted “better metrics’ than its peers, and IONQ will “benefit from growing influx of capital and attention to the quantum industry.”

What is the Price Target for IonQ Stock?

While IonQ is a leader in the quantum computing industry, the recent growth in its stock price indicates that the positives are priced into the stock. For instance, IONQ stock sports a market cap of over $2.68 billion, even with a small sales outlook of $18.8 million to $19.2 million for 2023.  

IONQ has received three Buy and two Hold recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Further, the average IONQ stock price target of $8.75 implies 34.46% downside potential.

Disclosure

Imagine having Wall Street’s elite as your Financial Advisors…​
How does an 80%+ success rate on your investments sound?
Well, if you’re looking for that kind of track record, you’ll probably need to find the very top-performing analysts out there.
​​With access to TipRanks Premium, you can easily spot leading experts and follow their every move.
Not just to gain confidence in your portfolio, but for brand new investment ideas as well.
Learn More

More News & Analysis on ACMR

ACM Research Announces Participation in 15th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2023
Press ReleasesACM Research Announces Participation in 15th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2023
7d ago
ACMR
The AI Boom Is Not Fully Priced into These 2 SemiCap Stocks, Says Wall Street’s Best Analyst
ACMR
COHU
AI Fever: These 6 Overbought SemiCap Stocks Raise Red Flags, Warns Top Analyst
ACLS
ACMR
More ACMR Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ACMR

ACM Research Announces Participation in 15th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2023
Press ReleasesACM Research Announces Participation in 15th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2023
7d ago
ACMR
The AI Boom Is Not Fully Priced into These 2 SemiCap Stocks, Says Wall Street’s Best Analyst
Stock Analysis & IdeasThe AI Boom Is Not Fully Priced into These 2 SemiCap Stocks, Says Wall Street’s Best Analyst
14d ago
ACMR
COHU
AI Fever: These 6 Overbought SemiCap Stocks Raise Red Flags, Warns Top Analyst
Stock Analysis & IdeasAI Fever: These 6 Overbought SemiCap Stocks Raise Red Flags, Warns Top Analyst
14d ago
ACLS
ACMR
More ACMR Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >