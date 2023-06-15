Is Coinbase Stock (NASDAQ:COIN) Worth Buying as It Enters Troubled Waters?

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Is Coinbase Stock (NASDAQ:COIN) Worth Buying as It Enters Troubled Waters?

Story Highlights

The SEC’s lawsuit against Coinbase is likely to make life difficult for the company. Coinbase still has a long runway for growth, but the company will have to deal with a few setbacks in the short term.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN), the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., has entered troubled waters with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC filed a lawsuit against the company, alleging it acted as an unregistered securities exchange, brokerage, and clearing agent.

The SEC’s lawsuit not only targets the staking business of Coinbase but its core trading business as well, which took the market by surprise last week. I remain bullish on the long-term prospects for Coinbase as the company enjoys a long growth runway, but the stock will likely remain under pressure in the foreseeable future.

The Lawsuit and Coinbase’s Reaction

The SEC’s lawsuit alleges that Coinbase has acted as a broker, clearing agency, and exchange since 2019 without registering with the SEC to provide these services to its clients. By avoiding registration, the company has allegedly failed to provide investors with the safety associated with registered brokers. The SEC also alleges that Coinbase has not met the reporting requirements usually expected from a registered broker conducting similar businesses.

Coinbase’s staking business is also being targeted by the watchdog on the grounds that Coinbase is engaging in business practices that mimic the sale of securities without registering these securities. Although staking revenues accounted for less than 5% of Coinbase’s revenue last year, the company has been aggressively marketing this product to its customers to diversify its revenue streams.

The SEC’s crackdown on the staking business, therefore, is a direct attack on the company’s mission to build a diversified business that does not entirely depend on trading fees.

In response to this lawsuit, Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal told Bloomberg that the company is looking forward to this court case, where he believes a decision will be reached in Coinbase’s favor given that the SEC’s registration process lacks clear guidance for the registration of digital assets. In a tweet, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong also voiced a similar opinion confirming that he is confident about the case that his team is building to defend Coinbase’s business practices in court.

Wall Street’s Reaction

Coinbase stock finished about 12% lower on June 6 as investors weighed in on the potential impact of this lawsuit, and Wall Street’s reaction to this development has been mixed so far.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) downgraded Coinbase in light of the expected impact of this lawsuit but affirmed the B2 corporate family credit rating assigned to the company. Meanwhile, Cathie Wood’s ARK funds snapped up more than 400,000 shares of Coinbase last week amid the collapse of its stock price.

Elaborating on this decision, Cathie Wood commented that recent regulatory decisions offer more clarity on the policy framework for cryptocurrencies and other digital assets. She went on to claim that a lack of clarity on regulation will drive digital asset businesses away from the country.

The Long-Term Outlook Remains Promising

Coinbase charges higher fees compared to many of its peers, which is an indication that the company is enjoying competitive advantages that possibly stem from its clean safety track record. Although it is too early to predict whether the company will benefit from such competitive advantages in the long term, it’s evident that Coinbase is well-positioned to grow with the continued adoption of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies.

To build a sustainable, less-volatile revenue stream, Coinbase is focused on growing its subscription business. In the first quarter of 2023, Subscription and Services revenue grew more than 138% to $361.7 million, which highlights the strong momentum behind this business segment. An increasing proportion of revenues coming from subscriptions will help the company weather crypto market downturns better in the future.

Coinbase’s 360-degree product portfolio is another growth driver. Although Coinbase began business as a crypto exchange, the company has branched out to offer crypto debit cards, lending products, NFTs, and payment solutions, expanding its addressable market opportunity.

These business expansions are helping the company to cater to the complex demands of both individual and institutional customers. With digital assets growing in popularity, Coinbase is well-positioned to grow in the long term.

Is Coinbase a Buy, According to Analysts?

Based on the ratings of 24 Wall Street analysts, COIN stock comes in as a Hold. Further, the average Coinbase stock price target is $58.85, which implies upside of 11.8% from the current market price.

As recently as last month, Coinbase stock was trading above $60. The SEC’s lawsuit has resulted in Coinbase stock crashing back to around $53, which leaves investors with some upside potential. However, investors will have to monitor analyst activity closely as there could be more downgrades in the coming weeks as the market receives more updates from Coinbase and the SEC.

Takeaway: Short-Term Volatility Masks the Bigger Picture

Volatility is on the cards for Coinbase stock, with the market eagerly anticipating more details about the SEC’s lawsuit. Nonetheless, long-term-oriented investors might find increasing volatility a new opportunity to invest in Coinbase, as the long-term outlook still looks bright despite short-term setbacks.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on COIN

Binance.US Bolsters its Legal Team to Fight the SEC
Market NewsBinance.US Bolsters its Legal Team to Fight the SEC
2d ago
COIN
Robinhood’s Crypto Volumes Take a Plunge in May
COIN
HOOD
Short Report: Bears pile on bad news from GameStop and Coinbase
AI
GES
More COIN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on COIN

Binance.US Bolsters its Legal Team to Fight the SEC
Market NewsBinance.US Bolsters its Legal Team to Fight the SEC
2d ago
COIN
Robinhood’s Crypto Volumes Take a Plunge in May
Market NewsRobinhood’s Crypto Volumes Take a Plunge in May
3d ago
COIN
HOOD
Short Report: Bears pile on bad news from GameStop and Coinbase
The FlyShort Report: Bears pile on bad news from GameStop and Coinbase
4d ago
AI
GES
More COIN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >