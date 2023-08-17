Is Cisco Stock (NASDAQ:CSCO) a Buy, Sell, or Hold After Q4 Earnings?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Is Cisco Stock (NASDAQ:CSCO) a Buy, Sell, or Hold After Q4 Earnings?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Is Cisco Stock (NASDAQ:CSCO) a Buy, Sell, or Hold After Q4 Earnings?

Story Highlights

Cisco delivered better-than-expected Q4 earnings. Even so, Goldman Sachs analyst Mike Ng maintained a Hold on CSCO stock after Q4 earnings.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) delivered better-than-expected Q4 earnings, which is why the stock is up about 2.1% in after-hours of trade. However, the expected slowdown in revenue growth led Goldman Sachs analyst Mike Ng to maintain a Hold rating on CSCO stock post-Q4 earnings

Cisco which provides networking, cloud, and security solutions expects Q1 revenues for Fiscal 2024 to be in the range of 14.5 billion to 14.7 billion. This compares to the revenue of $13.6 billion in the Q1 of Fiscal 2023. Highlighting the guidance, the analyst said that Q1 outlook represents a year-over-year growth of 6-8%. On the other hand, for the full year, the CSCO projects revenue between $57 billion and 58.2 billion, indicating that its full-year top line could stay flat or improve by only 2%. This implies a slowdown in sales beyond Q1, noted the analyst.

Mike Ng said that Cisco’s Q1 and Fiscal 2024 revenue guidance suggests that barring the first quarter growth, its remaining three quarters of Fiscal 2024 “should be down 1% yoy in aggregate.” This raises concerns about future demand, which is why he reiterated a Hold recommendation on the stock.

Nonetheless, not all is gloom and doom for Cisco. The company has multiple growth catalysts to support its share price.

These Developments Paint a Brighter Picture

Cisco’s strong backlog and annual recurring revenues add visibility over its future performance. Additionally, the company gained market share in Campus switching, wireless LAN (Local Area Network), and SP (Service Provider) routing. Moreover, it remains confident of increasing its share in the coming quarters. 

Other positive developments include the launch of the company’s new AI-scale infrastructure innovation to capitalize on AI (artificial intelligence) demand. Also, CSCO is witnessing early success in Hyperscale Ethernet AI fabric deployments.

Cisco also returned $10.6 billion to its shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. Apart from this, it remains on track to lift its shareholders’ value further via dividend growth and share buybacks.

Is Cisco a Buy or Hold?

The AI-led opportunity, solid backlog, and focus on margin improvement are positive. Nevertheless, the expected slowdown in future revenue growth remains a concern. Thus, Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic about CSCO stock. 

With six Buy, 11 Hold, and one Sell recommendations, Cisco stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Meanwhile, analysts’ average price target of $55.79 implies 5.34% upside potential from current levels. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Gains as Earnings Top Expectations
Market NewsCisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Gains as Earnings Top Expectations
11h ago
CSCO
CISCO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2023 EARNINGS
CSCO
Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, August 16 – August 18, 2023
DE
EH
More CSCO Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Gains as Earnings Top Expectations
Market NewsCisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Gains as Earnings Top Expectations
11h ago
CSCO
CISCO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2023 EARNINGS
Press ReleasesCISCO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2023 EARNINGS
12h ago
CSCO
Blog Generator TestOptions Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, August 16 – August 18, 2023
14h ago
DE
EH
More CSCO Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >