Is Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Too Late to the Game?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksChatGPT StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Is Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Too Late to the Game?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Is Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Too Late to the Game?

Story Highlights

Beam Therapeutics might have a potentially best-in-class treatment for SCD and beta thalassemia. However, it is expected to enter the market significantly later than its competitors. It may prove a speculative investment, given the lack of clinical trial data.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) is a gene editing company — one that gets less attention than its peers. Nonetheless, it currently has a $2.7 billion market cap and a diverse portfolio with two disclosed candidates in clinical trials — one targeting sickle cell disease (SCD) and the other T-cell leukemia. However, with initial clinical trial data on the SCD trial not expected until the second half of the year and two peers already gaining regulatory approval in the space, BEAM may find itself too late to the market.

It could be a more speculative investment than its peers, and that’s why I’m neutral on the stock.

How Gene Editing Works

Beam, founded by leading scientists from the CRISPR field, is pursuing therapies for serious diseases using its proprietary base-editing technology. CRISPR stands for Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats, which reflects the hallmark of a bacterial defense system, after which the technology is designed.

However, Beam markets itself as having more advanced technology than this. Beam’s core and proprietary technology is called base editing. As opposed to other gene editing techniques, base editing allows for precise changes to a single DNA base and doesn’t cause double-stranded breaks. While effective, these breaks introduce the risk of unwanted modifications.

Base editing holds huge promise and could revolutionize medicine along with other CRISPR technologies. Scientists believe it could hold the key to treating a vast array of genetic diseases, including cystic fibrosis and SCD, by directly correcting single typos in our DNA. As it doesn’t cut the DNA, it does this with fewer risks and potentially leading safer and more effective treatments.

Too Late to the Market?

CRISPR technology and base editing are in their infancy, but investors might be intrigued to see that the big players in the sector seem to be targeting the same illnesses — SCD and beta thalassemia. That’s because SCD is caused by a single well-defined and traceable mutation in the beta-globin gene. As such, this makes it the perfect first target for precise gene editing techniques.

However, in the U.S., the world’s biggest market for novel treatments, there are already two approved treatments for SCD and beta thalassemia. The U.S. approved treatments from CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in December for SCD and at different times for beta thalassemia.

This is potentially a multi-billion dollar opportunity, but Beam might be too late to the market. The company expects to report its initial trial results in the second half of 2024. The first patient was dosed in the fourth quarter of 2023 and successfully achieved engraftment in the phase 1/2 clinical trial.

As such, Beam 101 — as the treatment is called — might not receive regulatory approval for a couple of years at least. By that time, one would expect that CRISPR Therapeutics and Bluebird Bio will have taken steps to cement their position in the market.

However, there is, of course, the argument that Beam’s treatment may be safer and more effective. This remains something of a speculative assessment, and we’re yet to see the data to back up the notion that base editing is more effective. While Beam hopes to have the best-in-class treatment, they haven’t provided an idea of how much the treatment will cost.

Using CRISPR Therapeutics as an example, there could be an initial patient pool of 32,000, and the treatment is priced at $2.2 million. In turn, this infers an initial market opportunity of $70.4 billion.

Beam’s Pipeline

Of course, Beam Therapeutics has more than just one treatment in development. Its second treatment in clinical trials targets T-cell cancers. The treatment uses multiplex base editing and gene silencing, which should enable universal compatibility while reducing host rejection, fratricide, and immunosuppression. However, if trials are successful, we’re unlikely to see this treatment move towards approval for some time.

The company recently announced that it was still onboarding for the trial. Beam expects to report an initial clinical dataset for BEAM-201 in the second half of the year. In addition, Beam has a handful of other treatments in development, including BEAM-301 for glycogen storage disease type 1a and BEAM-302 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Is Beam Therapeutics a Buy, According to Analysts?

Beam Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy, according to analysts that have covered the stock in the past three months. BEAM stock has received seven Buys and three Hold ratings. The average Beam Therapeutics stock price target is $54, inferring a 63.4% upside from the current share price. The highest share price target for Beam Therapeutics is $75 and the lowest share price target is $35.

The Bottom Line

Beam Therapeutics has highly exciting technology and could be the best-in-class when it comes to gene editing treatments across multiple areas of medicine. However, it remains a highly speculative investment, given the lack of clinical data and the head start given to its peers. While I want to have faith in the company and its treatments, sometimes it’s hard to put your money where your mouth is.

Disclosure

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >