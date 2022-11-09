Is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Still Attractive Despite End of PC Boom?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Still Attractive Despite End of PC Boom?

Story Highlights

Persistent weakness in the PC market and macro headwinds might continue to weigh on Advanced Micro Devices stock over the near term. That said, several Wall Street analysts are bullish on the long-term prospects of the company’s Data Center and Embedded segments. 

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stock is down significantly this year amid rising interest rates and declining demand. AMD and other chip makers witnessed a pandemic-led surge in personal computer (PCs) shipments. However, recent results reflected the slump in demand for PC processors. That said, most analysts remain optimistic about AMD due to the strength in its Data Center and Embedded segments.

AMD Focusing on Prospects Beyond the Weak PC Market

AMD’s Q3 revenue grew 29% year-over-year to $5.6 billion, even as revenue from the Client segment fell 40% due to weakness in the PC market. The company benefited from higher revenue from the Data Center, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The Embedded segment’s revenue jumped to $1.3 billion from $79 million, reflecting the impact of the Xilinx acquisition.

Meanwhile, Data Center segment’s revenue surged 45% to $1.6 billion. The company stated that Q3 marked the 10th straight quarter of record server processor sales, fueled by solid demand for third-generation EPYC processors. Additionally, the segment gained from the initial shipments of its 4th Generation EPYC central processing units (CPUs), called Genoa, to select customers.

AMD is confident about the long-term growth and share gains of its Data Center business based on the extensive family of its CPUs, GPUs (graphics processing unit), FPGAs (field programmable gate array), adaptive SoCs, and data processing units (DPUs).

The prospects of AMD’s Embedded segment also seem appealing given the demand from clients in the automotive, networking, communications, and aerospace and defense markets.

AMD expects its full-year revenue to rise about 43%, driven by the growth in the Embedded and Data Center segments.

What are Analysts Saying About AMD?

Following the Q3 print, Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh lowered the price target for AMD stock to $95 from $102 to reflect near-term macro challenges and “investor sentiment into a potential slowdown.” The analyst cautioned that the PC market has yet to bottom.

Nonetheless, Rakesh reiterated a Buy rating on AMD stock as he is positive about AMD’s Data Center segment, with the company ramping Genoa into the first half of 2023.

Overall, the Street’s Moderate Buy consensus rating for Advanced Micro Devices stock is based on 17 Buys and nine Holds. The average AMD stock price target of $85.62 implies 34.1% upside potential. Shares have plummeted 56% year-to-date.

Conclusion

AMD stock might remain under pressure over the near term due to the lackluster demand in the PC market. That said, most analysts continue to be bullish about the company’s long-term prospects based on its strong fundamentals, solid cash flows (cash from operations increased 14% to $965 million in Q3), and the growth potential of the Data Center and Embedded segments.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on AMD

AMD to hold a virtual event
The FlyAMD to hold a virtual event
1d ago
AMD
More AMD Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on AMD

AMD to hold a virtual event
The FlyAMD to hold a virtual event
1d ago
AMD

Latest News Feed