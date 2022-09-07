iPhone 14 Launch: Here’s What to Expect from Apple’s Far Out Event

Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) mega Far Out event is just hours away. This virtual and in-person event will start today at 10am Pacific Time. Though Apple hasn’t given out much, it is anticipated that the company will launch several hardware products, including the much-awaited iPhone 14.

According to several media reports, Apple’s iPhone 14 line-up will have four models: the base iPhone, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max. Further, as a companion to its mobiles, Apple could also unveil Apple Watch Series 8 and new AirPods.

Pricing and Specifications

While it is unknown how Apple will price its new iPhone and other products, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives expects the company will not increase the price of the base model. However, he expects prices of the Pro and Pro Max versions to go up by $100.

Regarding specifications, the analyst believes that the iPhone 14 will sport a 48-megapixel camera. He added, “iPhone 14 Pro models will also have the innovative A16 chip as more consumers head down the Pro path. There will also possibly be some storage enhancements on both the base iPhone 14/Pro.”

iPhone 14: Projected Unit Sales and Financials

As Apple derives over 53% of its total revenues from the iPhone, it is important to keep an eye on the projected sales of the new models. Ives expects iPhone 14 sales to be in line with the iPhone 13 and projects 90 million initial orders despite the macro headwinds.

Ives expects Apple to benefit from higher price realizations given its mix shift toward iPhone Pro and Pro Max (variants with higher average selling prices).

It is worth noting that Apple’s 2022 Far Out event is being held a week earlier than usual. Historically, the event has been held in the second week of September.

In response to this, Monness analyst Brian White stated, “We suspect Apple may have chosen to hold this year’s event a week earlier to add some juice to 4Q:FY22 revenue, supporting management’s qualitative guidance of accelerating YoY revenue growth in 4Q:FY22.”

White expects iPhone 14 pre-orders to start from September 9 and be available from September 16.

Is Apple Share a Good Buy?

Per Wall Street analysts, Apple stock looks like a solid investment. AAPL shares command a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on 22 Buys, two Holds, and one Sell. Further, AAPL’s average price target of $183.12 implies 18.5% upside potential.

Also, AAPL stock has a positive signal from hedge funds. Per TipRanks’ data, hedge funds bought 11M AAPL stock in the last three months. Further, AAPL stock has a ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Score on TipRanks, implying that it has strong potential to outperform the market.

Bottom Line

The new iPhone and other product launches are a positive catalyst for AAPL stock. However, macro headwinds impacting consumer spending and ongoing supply shortages could be the reasons to worry.

