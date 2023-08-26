Investors Got It All Wrong. Nvidia Stock is a Buy, Says Goldman Sachs

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Investors Got It All Wrong. Nvidia Stock is a Buy, Says Goldman Sachs
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Investors Got It All Wrong. Nvidia Stock is a Buy, Says Goldman Sachs

Semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) released its fiscal Q2 2024 earnings results on Wednesday evening, and the numbers were pretty terrific.

Quarterly revenues set a new record of $13.5 billion, up 101% year over year, led by data center revenue (76% of total revenue) that grew 171%. GAAP earnings per share surged 854% year over year, to $2.48, helped by gross profit margins improving 450 basis points to 70.1%.

Nvidia crushed analyst predictions of $11.2 billion in revenue, and $2.09 per share in earnings. It crushed forecasts for future results as well. Instead of the $12.6 billion that Wall Street analysts foresaw for fiscal Q3 2023, Nvidia says it will generate sales of $16 billion (plus or minus 2%), and improve gross profit margins even further to 71.5%.

And how did investors react to all of this good news? They bid up Nvidia shares by precisely 0.1% during ordinary trading hours Thursday — and then sold them off by 2.43% in Friday’s trading session.

One analyst who I imagine was more than a little confused by this result is Goldman Sachs’s Toshiya Hari, who was considerably more impressed by Nvidia’s results than other investors appear to be. Recapping the Q2 results, Hari exulted at Nvidia’s beating consensus sales projections by 21%, and earnings projections by 30%.

Of particular importance, says Hari, is the fact that Nvidia’s data center business is doing so well. 29% revenue growth in data centers was an even bigger surprise than Nvidia’s overall revenue outperformance. As Hari explained, Nvidia has a deep “competitive moat” around its semiconductors for artificial intelligence purposes, and “customers are developing/deploying increasingly complex AI models” requiring these chips.

In a situation like this, Hari expects “Nvidia to maintain its status as the accelerated computing industry standard for the foreseeable future.” And just as important as the demand side of the equation, Hari emphasized how Nvidia is working with its supply chain partners to ensure it can manufacture an adequate supply of chips to meet — and capitalize upon — this demand.

Why is this important? Well, basically, because of the advantages of scale that Nvidia enjoys. Look back up above real quick. Nvidia’s sales grew 101% year over year… but its profits on those sales grew more than eight times as fast. This is because, as Nvidia produces and sells more and more chips, its revenues grow a whole lot faster than its costs do. In fact, between fiscal Q1 2024 and fiscal Q2 2024, Hari points out that sales grew 88% sequentially, but operating costs only inched up a bare 5%.

The difference between those two numbers basically dropped straight to the bottom line, swelling Nvidia’s profits. And now Nvidia is saying revenues are going to keep growing faster than expected, and profit margins are going to be even bigger than expected, in Q3.

Little wonder, then, that Hari reiterated a “buy” rating on Nvidia stock, while other investors are selling these shares. Hari is taking the opposite side of this bet by predicting that Nvidia stock will reach $605 per share over the next 12 months, adding 28% gains to a stock that has already risen by 190% in the last 12 months. (To watch Hari’s track record, click here)

Overall, it’s clear that Wall Street likes what it sees here. The stock has 39 recent analyst reviews, breaking down into 38 Buys and a single Hold, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The stock is selling for $460.18, and its $631.48 average price target suggests that it has room to grow ~37% in the year ahead. (See NVDA stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on NVDA

IETC ETF: A Prudent Bet on Rising U.S. Tech Independence
Stock Analysis & IdeasIETC ETF: A Prudent Bet on Rising U.S. Tech Independence
13h ago
BA
AMD
Notable open interest changes for August 25th
AMD
DIS
While Investors Look Elsewhere, IBM Stock is Quietly Rallying
IBM
GOOG
More NVDA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NVDA

IETC ETF: A Prudent Bet on Rising U.S. Tech Independence
Stock Analysis & IdeasIETC ETF: A Prudent Bet on Rising U.S. Tech Independence
13h ago
BA
AMD
Notable open interest changes for August 25th
The FlyNotable open interest changes for August 25th
1d ago
AMD
DIS
While Investors Look Elsewhere, IBM Stock is Quietly Rallying
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhile Investors Look Elsewhere, IBM Stock is Quietly Rallying
2d ago
IBM
GOOG
More NVDA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >