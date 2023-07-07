Invesco QQQ Trust ETF: Here’s What Makes It Worth Considering

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Invesco QQQ Trust ETF: Here’s What Makes It Worth Considering

Story Highlights

The Invesco QQQ Trust ETF has gained 39% so far in 2023. Further, based on the analysts’ average price target and an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks, it is reasonable to conclude that the ETF has further upside potential.

The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ETF closely tracks the NASDAQ 100 Index (NDX) and enables investors to invest in the largest 100 non-financial companies. Remarkably, the QQQ ETF has gained about 39% in 2023 so far, and based on technical indicators, QQQ is still a Buy near its current levels. Further, the QQQ ETF’s Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks and the top Wall Street analysts’ average price target suggest further upside potential from the current level.

The ETF might have more room to run on the back of increasing opportunities in sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, autonomous vehicles, the metaverse, and others.

Key Factors Supporting QQQ ETF

The QQQ ETF offers investors a diversified portfolio of companies from different sectors, including technology, healthcare, consumer discretionary, and communication services. Additionally, QQQ is known for its high trading volume, making it easy for investors to buy and sell shares.

Moving on, the QQQ ETF has delivered impressive historical performance, outperforming many other broad-market indices. Interestingly, the QQQ ETF stock has beaten the S&P 500 Index (SPX) in nine out of the last ten years, with the trend continuing in 2023 so far. Moreover, the stock has delivered an average annualized return of 17.7% in the past decade, ending in March 2023.

Outperform Smart Score

According to TipRanks’ Smart Score System, QQQ has a Smart Score of 8 out of 10, which indicates that the ETF could outperform the broader market over the long term. It is worth highlighting that more than 50% of the holdings boast an Outperform Smart Score (i.e., a score of 8 or higher).

The stock has a Positive signal from retail investors. Our data shows that about 10.2% of TipRank’s retail investors changed their holdings of the QQQ in the last 30 days. Moreover, The SPY ETF enjoys bullish blogger sentiment on TipRanks.

Is Invesco QQQ a Good Buy, According to Analysts?

As per 1,206 top analysts providing ratings on the QQQ’s 102 holdings, the ETF is a Moderate Buy, and the average price target of $394.92 implies a 7.47% upside. It is noteworthy that these top analysts have an impressive history of helping investors generate massive returns from their recommendations.

QQQ ETF’s Best-Performing Stocks

Here are some notable companies within the QQQ ETF that have demonstrated outstanding performance in the past year:

  • Nvidia Corporation (NVDA)
  • Netflix Inc. (NFLX)
  • ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)
  • Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)
  • Mercadolibre, Inc. (MELI)
  • Asml Holding N.V. (ASML)
  • Meta Platforms, Inc. (META)
  • Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)
  • Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
  • Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on ON

AMD Stock Tumbles despite Analyst Upgrade
Market NewsAMD Stock Tumbles despite Analyst Upgrade
2d ago
MU
ON
Here’s Why the S&P 500 (SPY) ETF Deserves Your Attention
GE
ON
Enovix appoints Joseph Malchow, Bernard Gutmann to board of directors
ON
ENVX
More ON Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ON

AMD Stock Tumbles despite Analyst Upgrade
Market NewsAMD Stock Tumbles despite Analyst Upgrade
2d ago
MU
ON
Here’s Why the S&P 500 (SPY) ETF Deserves Your Attention
Stock Analysis & IdeasHere’s Why the S&P 500 (SPY) ETF Deserves Your Attention
4d ago
GE
ON
Enovix appoints Joseph Malchow, Bernard Gutmann to board of directors
The FlyEnovix appoints Joseph Malchow, Bernard Gutmann to board of directors
11d ago
ON
ENVX
More ON Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >