Stock Analysis & Ideas

Intel Stock: Momentum Merits a Higher Price Target, Says Raymond James

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock has been on the comeback trail in 2023, up by 36% year-to-date, marking something of a turnaround after two miserable years of market action. The lackluster performance mirrored real-world troubles but going by the chip giant’s latest set of quarterly results, the share gains now reflect real-world recovery.

Wall Street was quick to applaud the progress being made last week after the company released its Q2 results that beat the analysts’ expectations.

Although revenue fell by 15.7% year-over-year to $12.9 billion, the figure still came in ahead of the consensus estimate by $760 million. More impressively, there was a big surprise on the bottom-line as adj. EPS of $0.13 easily trumped the $0.03 loss anticipated on Wall Street.

The outlook was robust too. For Q3, Intel expects revenue in the range between $12.9 billion to $13.9 billion, at the midpoint, above the Street’s forecast of $13.28 billion. Likewise, EPS is expected to reach $0.20 vs. the $0.17 consensus was calling for.

And while there are fears that Intel is going to get left behind in the new AI-driven paradigm, the company is making a concerted effort to stay competitive.

During the earnings call, CEO Pat Gelsinger noted that the value of the company’s AI accelerators pipeline has now exceeded $1 billion. Even better than that figure is the rapid growth rate on tap. In a mere quarter, Intel witnessed a six-fold expansion in the AI accelerator pipeline.

Raymond James analyst Srini Pajjuri has expressed enthusiasm for the AI opportunity, seeing it as a highly promising area for Intel. “In AI, impact from GPU cannibalization has been modest thus far, and management estimates > 25% of its data center CPU shipments are targeted for AI workloads,” Pajjuri said. “While Intel won’t likely get much credit for its AI efforts in the near term, we see significant longer-term opportunity given its CPUs, accelerators, upcoming GPUs, and custom silicon/foundry offerings. We expect sentiment to continue to improve on moderating share losses, margin recovery, improving roadmap execution, and foundry progress.”

Accordingly, Pajjuri reiterated an Outperform (i.e., Buy) rating on INTC, while lifting his price target from $35 to $42. The new figure makes room for 17% returns in the months ahead. (To watch Pajjuri’s track record, click here)

Pajjuri, however, is amongst a minority on Wall Street, with most analysts remaining on the sidelines for now; based on 18 Holds, 6 Sells, and 4 Buys, the stock claims a Hold consensus rating. Most also think the shares are fairly valued; the $35.62 average target suggests they’ll stay rangebound for the foreseeable future. (See Intel stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

