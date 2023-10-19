Intel stock is under the microscope ahead of earnings; Here’s what to expect

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Intel stock is under the microscope ahead of earnings; Here’s what to expect
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Intel stock is under the microscope ahead of earnings; Here’s what to expect

It’s been a good year for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) investors and a welcome change after what has been a difficult several years for the stock and company. Even after a recent downturn, the shares are up by 38% year-to-date.

Those gains were helped along by strong second-quarter results that beat estimates and displayed signs the PC market was in recovery mode. With the chip giant readying to release its Q3 results (Thursday, Oct. 26), Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore thinks that trend is about to continue.

“We generally expect INTC to deliver a solid 3Q/4Q report/guide, with cyclical pressures somewhat lessening in Data Center, still persisting in networking/edge/ FPGAs, and beginning to reverse in PCs,” said the 5-star analyst. “From a more structural perspective, we expect INTC to highlight continued sequential revenue growth, improved profitability, and solid progress on key transformation metrics (manufacturing nodes, product roadmap, 18A foundry customer announced? etc.).”

Numbers-wise, Seymore sees revenue reaching $13.6 billion, amounting to a 5% sequential increase. This is a touch above the midpoint of the guide ($12.9-13.9 billion) and the Street’s $13.5 billion forecast. Although following management’s “soft positive” pre-announcement made at Deutsche Bank’s August tech conference, Seymore “would not be surprised if 3Q revenues came in even closer” to the high end of Intel’s guide.

As for the Q4 outlook, due to expecting a “cyclical recovery being moderated by typical seasonality,” Seymore has a “slightly more conservative approach to his forecast.” The analyst anticipates revenues of $14.4 billion, reflecting a 6% quarter-over-quarter increase, which aligns with the Street’s expectations. Seymore’s PF EPS forecast of $0.39 is lower than his previous estimate of $0.45, but it is based on the anticipation of higher gross margins and is “well above” the Street’s estimate of $0.31.

While Seymore’s figures often lean more bullish than the consensus, his take is not overwhelmingly positive.

“Overall,” Seymore summed up, “there are clearly many moving pieces with respect to INTC’s fundamental outlook both cyclically and structurally but we believe the sheer number of them is indicative of the great effort management is undertaking to right the ship. While we believe each of these actions is important to the long-term success of INTC, the timing and magnitude of the financial benefits from these actions remains uncertain to us.”

As such, Seymore maintained a Hold (i.e., Neutral) rating on Intel shares, backed by a $38 price target, suggesting upside of 6.5% from current levels. (To watch Seymore’s track record, click here)

Most agree with that thesis. Based on a mix of 20 Holds, 6 Buys and 5 Sells, the stock claims a Hold consensus rating. At $36.67, the average target implies a modest 3% upside from current levels. (See Intel stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) Latest Italian Fab Stalled
Market NewsIntel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) Latest Italian Fab Stalled
5h ago
INTC
China’s AI Initiative and U.S. Export Curbs Shake Up Chip Stocks
Market NewsChina’s AI Initiative and U.S. Export Curbs Shake Up Chip Stocks
1d ago
AIQ
AMD
Casa Systems announces increase in capacity for Axyom vCCAP
The FlyCasa Systems announces increase in capacity for Axyom vCCAP
1d ago
CASA
INTC
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >