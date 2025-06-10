Insiders Pull the Trigger on These 2 Market-Beating Stocks

Investors searching for quality stock opportunities often look for reliable signals, and few are as telling as insider activity. Corporate insiders, such as top executives and directors, have an intimate understanding of their company’s performance and prospects. When these insiders buy or sell shares, it can offer a powerful glimpse into their confidence – or concern – about what lies ahead.

To ensure transparency and fairness, federal regulators require insiders to publicly disclose their trades. These filings give everyday investors a unique chance to track where the people closest to the business are putting their money. And when insiders make substantial purchases it’s typically because they have strong conviction that the stock is poised to rise.

With this in mind, we turned to TipRanks’ Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool to identify promising names that insiders are actively buying. What we found: two market-beating stocks (both are up over 20% this year), solid upside potential, and recent million-dollar insider purchases. Here’s a closer look at the names drawing insider confidence.

Starz Entertainment (STRZ)

The first stock we’ll look at is new to the public trading markets, having gone public through a spinoff transaction that was completed early in May. Lionsgate Entertainment, a long-time stalwart of the film and music industry, split its motion picture and television studio operations and its premium subscription service business ops into two separate entities. The subscription business, Starz, is now trading as an independent company, and debuted on the NASDAQ index on May 7.

Starz operates a TV streaming business, offering a variety of popular franchises and series. As a point of differentiation in a crowded industry, Starz bills itself as “the leading premium entertainment destination for women and underrepresented audiences,” and its programming mix is designed to appeal to a discerning adult audience. Starz prides itself on its programming lineup, which it describes as including “boundary-breaking” originals as well as blockbuster movies.

After going public, Starz released its first set of financial results on May 29. The release covered FQ4 and the full fiscal year that ended this past March 31. For the fourth quarter, Starz reported total revenues of $330.6 million. At the bottom line, the company had a net quarterly operating loss of $136.3 million, and a positive OIBDA (Operating Income Before Depreciation and Amortization) of $93.3 million.

Starz’s stock has posted sound gains through its first month+ of trading, gaining 58%. But Mark Rachesky of the Board of Directors must sense more gains are on the way. The insider made a major purchase of STRZ stock on June 2, picking up 353,334 shares. This block is currently valued at $5.93 million.

For Seaport analyst David Joyce, this newly public stock presents investors with a solid case for buying in. He writes of the shares, “We believe STRZ has a clear path toward supporting its target demographic subscribers with original content that should support ARPU increases in time, EBITDA growth and margin expansion, FCF conversion, and debt paydown. Longer-term valuations for STRZ could be much higher (and closer to our adjusted blend of peer business mix-weighted multiples), up to $46 and conceivably even ~$56, once sentiment in the sector improves and differentiates among business models…”

Joyce sets his initial rating on STRZ at a Buy, with a $30 price target that points toward a one-year gain of 78.5%. (To watch Joyce’s track record, click here)

Overall, Starz’s new stock has earned a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 3 reviews that include 2 to Buy and 1 to Hold. The shares are currently trading for $16.80 and their $21.33 average target price implies that the stock will gain 27% in the next 12 months. (See STRZ stock forecast)

WNS Limited (WNS)

The next stock we’ll look at is WNS, the eponymous shares of WNS Limited. This firm is a $2.7 billion player in the global business transformation industry, providing the services and savvy in business process management that its clients need to adapt their operations to today’s ever-changing environment. WNS is an Indian company on a global scene, with headquarters in Mumbai, London, and New York. The company employs more than 64,000 people in 13 countries around the world, working with more than 700 enterprise clients on 4 continents.

This company’s clientele is looking for a clear set of services, including digital technology and analytics, as well as AI-powered decision intelligence. WNS provides all of this, and more, assisting its client companies as they upgrade a wide range of business processes in finance and accounting, procurement, HR, research, and data management. The company works with customers in a wide range of industries, including high-tech, shipping and logistics, travel and leisure, utilities and energy, healthcare, insurance, and manufacturing.

WNS has been in business since 1996, and has proven itself adaptable to the fast-moving changes of the business world. More recently, the company has added AI services to its line-up, offering its customers access to generative AI tools, in areas from medical summarization to generative AI response interfaces.

Year-to-date, WNS shares are up 22%, while the company also beat expectations in its most recent quarterly readout. Those results covered fiscal 4Q25, the quarter ending this past March 31. At the top line, WNS had revenues of $336.3 million, flat year-over-year but some $12.67 million better than had been anticipated. The company’s earnings, of $1.45 per share in non-GAAP measures, were 4 cents per share above the forecast. WNS also worked at paying down debt in the quarter; the company reported that it repaid $33 million after generating $53.4 million in cash from operations. At the end of the fiscal year, WNS had $267.4 million in cash and liquid assets on the balance sheet, compared to $243.5 million in debt.

Turning to the insiders, we find that WNS’s Executive Vice President Anil Chintapalli purchased two blocks of shares this past May, totaling 20,000. At current prices these shares are worth more than $1.19 million.

This global company caught the eye of Baird analyst David Koning, who thinks that after a difficult period, the outlook looks upbeat for WNS, while it could also be an attractive takeover target. The 5-star analyst writes of the stock, “After several one-off headwinds over the past couple years, WNS has returned to normalized sequential growth over the past two quarters. With the likelihood of ongoing normal sequential patterns, we think a return to organic constant-fx yoy growth in the high-single digits is likely by the September 2025 quarter. We think WNS remains an attractive target as (1) BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) has tended to grow faster in recent quarters, (2) BPO has tended to be more stable, (3) we could see cost synergies, (4) valuation is quite attractive relative to history.”

At his own bottom line, Koning lays out an optimistic position, saying, “We like the stock, as we view valuation as reasonable, and consider multiple ways to win…growth accelerates back to ~10%, investors like stable-growth BPO, or the company could sell.”

These comments support Koning’s Outperform (i.e., Buy) rating, and his $78 price target suggests that WNS will gain 31% over the next year. (To watch Koning’s track record, click here)

WNS has 6 recent reviews from Wall Street analysts, which break down 5 to 1 in favor of Buy over Hold for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The shares have a current selling price of $59.61 and the $72.20 average target price indicates room for a 21% upside in the next 12 months. (See WNS stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

