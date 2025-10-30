Insiders Are Snapping Up These 2 Stocks — and Analysts Like What They See

When looking for a clear market signal pointing toward the right stocks to buy, insiders’ trading activity remains a potent one.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

We don’t mean anything nefarious by ‘insiders’; they’re corporate officers whose positions make them responsible for ensuring company profits and shareholder returns – and also give them a deep view into the inner workings of their companies, along with early knowledge of just what effect those workings will have on share prices.

All of that is just to say that insiders could have a better idea than the rest how their own firms’ stocks are likely to move – and they do trade shares on that knowledge. To keep the playing field level, regulatory authorities require that insiders publish their trading activities, and investors can follow those published trades, using them for market signals.

We’ve used the Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool at TipRanks to look up the details on two stocks that the insiders love right now. These are stocks that are seeing recent multi-million-dollar insider buys – and they have also attracted upbeat ratings from the Street’s analysts. So, let’s give these names a closer look.

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)

The first stock we’ll look at is Summit Therapeutics, a biopharma company operating at the late clinical stage. Summit is studying the drug candidate ivonescimab as a novel therapeutic agent for the treatment of various types of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The company is working with ivonescimab under a license agreement with the Chinese drug company Akeso; under the agreement, Summit has exclusive rights to develop and commercialize the drug in the US, Canada, Europe, and Japan.

The drug candidate, ivonescimab, is a new tetravalent molecule that brings together two oncological mechanisms that have already been validated. The drug is a first-in-class agent, described as an advanced PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody. It is designed to accumulate in the tumor microenvironment while avoiding healthy tissue. NSCLC, the disease target of Summit’s current clinical trials, is the most common type of lung cancer.

Currently, Summit is studying ivonescimab in the HARMONi, HARMONi-3, and HARMONi-7 trials. These trials are investigating the drug, respectively, as a second-line treatment for advanced EGFRm+ NSCLC; as a first-line treatment for metastatic NSCLC; and as a first-line treatment for metastatic PD-L1 high (≥50%) NSCLC. We should also note that, on October 17, Summit announced that it is starting the HARMONi-GI3 study, the first global Phase 3 trial of ivonescimab to look beyond NSCLC. The new study, planned to start in the US before the end of this year, will focus on using ivonescimab to treat colorectal cancer, and total enrollment is planned for approximately 600 patients.

Summit has recently reported positive results for ivonescimab from the HARMONi trial, and based on those results, the company has plans to submit a Biologics License Application to the FDA during 4Q25. The company has also announced an update to the HARMONi-3 trial, under which it will release split analyses of ivonescimab, evaluating the drug plus chemotherapy compared to pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy in patients with squamous NSCLC and in patients with non-squamous NSCLC. Summit states that enrollment in the HARMONi-3 and -7 trials remains ongoing.

Turning to the company’s insiders, we find that several top-level corporate officers have made recent stock buys. Co-CEOs Maky Zanganeh and Robert Duggan each purchased 26,680 shares of the stock, paying approximately $500,000 each, while Board member Xia Yu spent nearly $10 million to pick up 533,617 shares. All three of these purchases were made on October 21 and totaled just under $11 million.

For Citizens JMP analyst Reni Benjamin, there are two key points for investors to consider regarding Summit: the company’s extensive late-stage clinical trials and its deep pockets. Benjamin writes, “Ivonescimab’s efficacy across all subgroups, unconstrained by PD-L1 TPS, underscores its versatility in the first-line NSCLC setting. In our opinion, the superiority demonstrated over tisle is particularly meaningful given that one should be able to extrapolate across other checkpoint inhibitor approved indications… With more than 40,000 patients treated with ivo (3,000 in clinical trials and the remainder commercially, based on our conversation with management), potential HARMONi-2 OS data by YE25/early 2026, multiple Phase 3 trials ongoing, an accomplished team at the helm, and a strong cash position, we continue to view shares as attractively valued, and we would consider any near-term weakness as an additional buying opportunity.”

These comments back up the analyst’s Outperform (i.e., Buy) rating on SMMT shares, while his $40 price target suggests that the stock will gain 114% in the next 12 months. (To watch Benjamin’s track record, click here)

Overall, Summit has a Moderate Buy consensus rating from the Street’s stock experts, based on 14 reviews that include 10 to Buy, 1 to Hold, and 3 to Sell. The shares are priced at $18.66, and their $30.92 average price target implies a one-year gain of 66%. (See SMMT stock forecast)

CSX Corporation (CSX)

Next on our list today is CSX, a $66 billion leader in the US transportation sector. The company was formed in 1980 through the merger of two major railroads, the Chessie System and Seaboard Coast Line and is one of North America’s leading rail-freight providers. CSX operates approximately 20,000 route miles of track in a network that spreads across 26 states plus DC, and the provinces of Ontario and Quebec in Canada.

In addition to its leading role in the US railway network, CSX is also an important transfer link in the global trade network. In the eastern US, the company has direct access to more than 70 ports and terminals on the Atlantic Coast, Gulf Coast, Great Lakes, and the Mississippi River and St. Lawrence Seaway. CSX also has links to western railways, giving it access to Pacific Ocean ports.

In recent weeks, CSX has undergone a leadership change at the top. Against a background of pressure from activist investors and industry consolidations, the company’s CEO Joe Hinrichs stepped down from all of his posts with the company. CSX brought in Steve Angel for the top spot. Angel’s four decades of executive experience include four years as CEO of the industrial gas company Linde, and 22 years at General Electric, where he was closely involved with locomotive and rail operations.

This brings us to the recent insider stock buy. Mr. Angel purchased 55,000 shares of CSX on October 20, valued at just over $2 million.

On the financial side, CSX reported its 3Q25 results earlier this month. The company’s top-line figure of $3.59 billion was down 1% year-over-year but beat the forecast by $20 million; at the bottom line, CSX reported a non-GAAP EPS of 44 cents, beating expectations by 2 cents per share.

The company’s strong 3Q performance and confidence in the new CEO led Jefferies analyst Stephanie Moore to take an upbeat stance on CSX. The 5-star analyst says of this leading rail industry company, “3Q posted a solid beat on what was arguably the last ‘challenged’ quarter for CSX (which would have been even better excluding ~$35mm in one-off restructuring charges). Importantly, with this strong performance and views from new CEO Steve Angel, we have increased confidence on the path ahead for CSX to lead with service, win share, accelerate growth, and monetize new capacity from infrastructure upgrades. We’re bullish on the 2026 setup.”

Moore goes on to rate CSX as a Buy, and she sets a $42 price target that implies a 19% gain for the stock in the upcoming year. (To watch Moore’s track record, click here)

CSX Corporation has earned a Strong Buy consensus rating on the Street from 17 recent analyst reviews that include 13 Buys to 4 Holds. The stock is currently trading for $35.30, and its average target price of $39.12 suggests that it will rise by 11% over the next year. (See CSX stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue