Inflation Cools Down: Which Stocks Will Benefit, and Which Won’t

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Inflation Cools Down: Which Stocks Will Benefit, and Which Won’t

Story Highlights

Investors are betting that “peak inflation” has come and gone as November’s CPI print came in lighter than expected. This means some stocks could head much higher in 2023, while others could get left behind.

Even prior to the November Consumer Price Index release, the major stock market indices were up in anticipation of a cool-down in inflation. After November’s annualized CPI came in at 7.1% versus the 7.3% that economists had expected, large-cap stocks roared ahead as investors hoped inflation had finally peaked.

Additionally, core CPI increased 0.2% month-over-month and 6% year-over-year, compared to economists’ estimates of 0.3% and 6.1%, respectively. Investors shouldn’t necessarily assume that inflation has “peaked” and will continue to move lower in the coming months. However, if the CPI downtrend does persist into 2023, that’s good news for some stocks and not-so-good news for others.

Stocks to Consider Now

Cyclical stocks, which do well during a growing economy but struggle when the economy contracts, had a tough time in 2022. Yet, 2023 could be a banner year for these so-called growth stocks, especially technology stocks which got hammered this year. Notable names in this category could include Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL).

In addition, commodities are likely to get a boost if inflation eases next year since they’re typically measured against the U.S. dollar. Therefore, it could make sense to wager on oil drillers like Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) or on a gold miner such as Newmont (NYSE: NEM).

Stocks That Could Underperform

Few stocks will actually lose value if inflation has actually peaked; as they say, a rising tide lifts all boats. However, this might be a good time to allocate away from defensive names that performed well in 2022 but might lag growth stocks next year.

Thus, while it’s rarely a “bad” idea to hold shares of ultra-defensive Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), Walmart (NYSE: WMT), and Merck (NYSE: MRK), don’t expect these safety stocks to outperform if inflation continues to retreat. There’s no need to hide out in an all-weather name like General Mills (NYSE: GIS) – a perfectly good company and stock, by all means – when the market’s weather report calls for mild and sunny skies as inflation finally backs down.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on KO

Tyson Foods appoints Melanie Boulden as CGO
The FlyTyson Foods appoints Melanie Boulden as CGO
5d ago
KO
TSN
Coca-Cola price target raised to $62 from $59 at Deutsche Bank
KO
Coca-Cola Stock (NYSE:KO): This Passive-Income Giant Still Has Fizz
KO
SPX
More KO Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on KO

Tyson Foods appoints Melanie Boulden as CGO
The FlyTyson Foods appoints Melanie Boulden as CGO
5d ago
KO
TSN
Coca-Cola price target raised to $62 from $59 at Deutsche Bank
The FlyCoca-Cola price target raised to $62 from $59 at Deutsche Bank
7d ago
KO
Coca-Cola Stock (NYSE:KO): This Passive-Income Giant Still Has Fizz
Stock Analysis & IdeasCoca-Cola Stock (NYSE:KO): This Passive-Income Giant Still Has Fizz
7d ago
KO
SPX
More KO Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >