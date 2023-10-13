I’m Lovin’ McDonald’s Stock’s (NYSE:MCD) Valuation after 17% Dip

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
I’m Lovin’ McDonald’s Stock’s (NYSE:MCD) Valuation after 17% Dip
Stock Analysis & Ideas

I’m Lovin’ McDonald’s Stock’s (NYSE:MCD) Valuation after 17% Dip

Story Highlights

McDonald’s stock is rather unloved by many investors after its latest 17% pullback. Nonetheless, Wall Street is staying bullish on the firm, even in the face of recent pressure points.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) stock has been under pressure lately (down 17% from its all-time high), thanks in part to a slew of negatives: consumer-facing headwinds, a surprise royalty fee hike, and concerns that weight-loss drugs, like Ozempic and Wegovy, could take away demand from food companies. Though the stock’s plunge could extend further, I think MCD stock looks cheap as overblown headwinds overpower the longer-term tailwinds. Therefore, I’m staying bullish alongside the analyst community, which has a “Strong Buy” consensus rating on the stock.

What’s the secret sauce that could power a reversal in shares of MCD? Apart from the modest valuation, which I think is too low after the latest multi-month slide, the firm could demonstrate its economic resilience over the coming quarters.

Yes, the consumer could continue to hurt as inflation weighs and the economy stalls out. But remember that McDonald’s is a fast-food company with one of the strongest value menus in the industry. If anything, a weak consumer should be sending shares higher, as it’s not hard to imagine that McDonald’s lower-cost meals will lure consumers away from some of the more expensive eateries out there.

The company’s recession resilience alone makes the stock worthy of a relief bounce at some point over the coming 18 months.

Additionally, investors may be ignoring new concepts (think the small-form restaurant concept called CosMc’s, which is based on an old-time mascot) and their ability to beef up (forgive the pun) the company’s operating margins over the coming years.

There’s a lot to love about McDonald’s stock, even as investors turn their backs on it.

A Perfect Storm of Headwinds Has Weighed. It’s Time to Move On.

When the headwinds hit, they tend to hit hard. McDonald’s stock isn’t considered an ultra-volatile play, with a 0.70 five-year beta, which entails a low correlation to the S&P 500 (SPX). Also, its well-covered dividend yields a nice 2.66% and is good for seekers of relative stability. That said, recent headlines have introduced some uncertainty into a name that tends to be among the most certain of firms to bet on in the face of a recession.

The company’s unexpected royalty rate hike (to 5% from 4% of gross sales) — the first in nearly 30 years — has been referred to as “detrimental” by franchisee groups. Though the move has undoubtedly disgruntled franchisees, it’s worth noting that the hikes only apply to new franchisees, buyers of firm-owned locations, and relocations. Of course, the community is not happy about the move. However, it’s quite a stretch to say a 1% rate hike is detrimental to the franchisee model.

It’s not just the rate hike that has many looking at McDonald’s in a negative light. Recession jitters and weight-loss drugs could weigh on sales, going forward. As noted previously, I think a hard-hit consumer is a good thing for sales, not bad, given that its value menu offers consumers a lot of bang for their buck.

Further, the non-stop talk of weight-loss drugs seems overdone at this point. It’s still tough to tell if the drugs or the wobbly consumer are to blame for any potential sales slowdowns. Either way, I view weight-loss drugs as a very mild headwind for food companies but an overblown one.

All considered, I think the negative headlines are overdone. The real value for investors lies in the company’s long-term initiatives, including its push into smaller store concepts (CosMc’s), which entail more sales, greater operational efficiency, and, most importantly, less real estate.

McDonald’s Stock: An Industry Juggernaut at a Compelling Price

McDonald’s stock may not be deeply undervalued after its recent correction. Still, as Warren Buffett once put it, it’s better to get a wonderful business at a fair price than a fair business at a wonderful price. Indeed, McDonald’s is one of the most wonderful Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) components, given its moat and industry dominance.

At 20.28 times forward price-to-earnings (P/E), the stock also isn’t all that expensive. Additionally, shares trade at a slight discount to the restaurant industry average of 21.2 times forward P/E despite its impressive recession resilience.

Is MCD Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

On TipRanks, MCD stock comes in as a Strong Buy. Out of 25 analyst ratings, there are 21 Buys and four Holds. The average McDonald’s stock price target is $328.60, implying upside potential of 32.3%. Analyst price targets range from a low of $283.00 per share to a high of $383.00 per share.

The Bottom Line

McDonald’s stock is on the value menu this October after its fear-fueled 17% correction, and investors would be wise to give the quick-serve restaurant behemoth a look as analysts continue to view it favorably.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Chipotle Stock (NASDAQ:CMG): Automation Innovation to Power Growth
Stock Analysis & IdeasChipotle Stock (NASDAQ:CMG): Automation Innovation to Power Growth
2h ago
CMG
MCD
Taco Bell goes after McDonald’s with ‘premium’ nuggets debut, Insider reports
The FlyTaco Bell goes after McDonald’s with ‘premium’ nuggets debut, Insider reports
2d ago
MCD
YUM
TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on MCD Stock?
Stock Analysis & IdeasTipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on MCD Stock?
4d ago
CMG
MCD
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >