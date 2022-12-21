tiprankstipranks
Stock Analysis & Ideas

IIPR Stock: The Best Way to Invest in Cannabis

Story Highlights

Innovative Industrial Properties stock has declined by about 57% over the past year. Nevertheless, the company’s leases are set to produce predictable cash flows, growth remains robust, and its dividend yield is now hovering close to 6.9%. Taking everything into account, the stock’s investment case appears quite compelling.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) is, in my view, the best investment vehicle for investors to gain exposure to the rapidly-growing cannabis industry with relatively limited risk. This is due to the company indirectly benefiting from the cannabis boom via long-term leases on real estate, its explosive growth trajectory, and its dividend growth, which remains strong despite the stock’s already hefty yield.

Due to these reasons, which I will discuss in this article, I believe Innovative Industrial Properties currently presents one of the best hybrid growth/value opportunities in the market as a whole, as well. Hence, I am bullish on the stock.

Profiting from the Cannabis Boom the Safe Way

Innovative Industrial Properties stock appears to be the perfect investment vehicle to profit from the cannabis boom the safe way. As you may have noticed, cannabis producer stocks have declined dramatically lately. Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF), Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF), and Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), the three highest-valued publicly-traded cannabis producers, are down 44.7%, 49.9%, and 60.0%, respectively, over the past year. Why? Because, at the end of the day, cannabis is a commodity, and the market realized these companies will hardly ever deliver any juicy profits. Sure, building a brand in the industry can make a difference in your sales, but you can’t really charge that much over most competitors, especially considering that the legit players are competing with the black market guys as well.

So, instead of guessing which cannabis producer (if anyone) will conquer the market in the coming decades, you can profit off of what all of these cannabis producers need, which is specialized cultivating facilities. This way, you can take advantage of the industry’s development as the demand for specialized properties grows but benefit from reliable rental revenues instead.

Explosive Growth is Sustained Despite Headwinds

The second reason why I like Innovative Industrial’s investment case concerns the company’s explosive growth, which has been sustained despite the headwinds most REITs are facing lately. Basically, Innovative Industrial’s performance has consistently impressed, with the REIT remaining one of the fastest-growing ones in the world. The company’s five-year compound annual revenue growth rate (CAGR) stands at 125%, driven by Innovative Industrial’s acquisition spree and attractive lease signings.

As you know, REITs acquire property via the issuance of additional shares or the issuance of debt. Growing the top line in the space is the “easy” part. It’s for these acquisitions to be accretive on a per-share basis that is the harder part.

Well, last year, Innovative Industrial acquired 37 properties, while six more properties have been acquired year-to-date. To demonstrate how accretive these acquisitions are, the company’s adjusted funds from operations (also known as AFFO, a cash-flow metric used by REITs) per share is anticipated to come in at $7.73 for Fiscal 2022, suggesting year-over-year growth of roughly 22.5% even though IIPR issued stock to fund these acquisitions.

Year-over-year growth of 22.5% in AFFO/share during a period in which most REITs are suffering is utterly impressive. To illustrate how remarkable Innovative Industrial’s growth has been in general, the company’s AFFO/share in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 came in at $0.67, $1.20, $2.83, $4.47, and $5.72, respectively.

Hefty Yield, Strong Dividend-Growth Potential

Powered by its tremendous AFFO/share growth, Innovative Industrial has been increasing its dividends per share at a speedy pace, mostly on a quarterly basis. Innovative Industrial’s latest dividend increase was by 2.9% to a quarterly rate of $1.80. That said, note that the 2.9% increase compares to the previous dividend rate. In fact, compared to last year, the dividend rose by 20%, in line with the company’s potent AFFO/share growth trajectory.

I especially fancy Innovative Industrial’s dividend prospects as the mix of assertive dividend hikes and the share price declining ~57% in the past year have pushed the stock’s dividend yield at a hefty 6.9%. This is a beefy dividend yield when we consider that both AFFO/share and dividends per share should continue expanding by double-digit percentages in the coming years.

Is IIPR Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, Innovative Industrial Properties has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on five unanimous Buys assigned in the past three months. At $154.60, the average Innovative Industrial Properties price target implies 47.04% upside potential.

Takeaway – An Attractive Investment Case Despite Tenant Risks

Innovative Industrial Properties’ investment appears attractive due to its low-risk, high-reward characteristics. The company’s weighted-average remaining lease term stood at approximately 15.5 years at the end of September, meaning that its portfolio should continue producing good results for a long time. Are there any risks at all? Yes, I would say that Innovative Industrial’s tenants are largely untried companies that are relatively new. If they go bust, that’s not good for IIPR. Nevertheless, excluding one incident last quarter, the company’s performance has remained robust so far.

Specifically, in Q3, Innovative Industrial did not collect contractual rents adding up to $5.7 million from two tenants whose financial states worsened. That said, this is the first time this has happened, as Innovative Industrial had only recorded 100% rental collections up until then. Even then, Innovative Industrial did manage to withhold about $2.6 million from these tenants’ security deposits, largely alleviating this blow.

Overall, Innovative Industrial Properties’ proven business model, explosive growth, and rapidly-advancing dividend, whose hefty yield should provide a wide margin of safety, comprise quite a compelling investment proposition.

Disclosure

Disclaimer

