tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

HP (NYSE:HPQ) Stock: Here’s What’s Behind its Underperformance

Story Highlights

HP stock has underperformed the S&P 500 index over the last three months. Weak consumer spending continues to be a drag on the company.

Shares of the PC maker HP (NYSE:HPQ) have underperformed the S&P 500 Index (SPX) over the past three months. The weak macroeconomic environment (including record high inflation), exacerbated further by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, lowered demand and consumer spending on PCs and related products and, in turn, dragged its stock price lower. 

HP stock has lost over 25% of its value in three months. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index has declined by about 5%.

HP’s Weakness to Sustain 

Management’s full-year guidance cut is indicative of continued weakness in the business. For context, HP recently delivered its Q3 financials. Its net revenues of $14.7 billion decreased 4.1% and fell short of analysts’ estimate of $15.74 billion. However, its adjusted EPS of $1.04 came in line with Wall Street’s expectations, thanks to its prudent cost management and pricing strategy.

Highlighting the challenges, HP CEO Enrique Lores stated, “Inflation increased in many parts of the world, and this led to lower consumer spending for our product categories.” Meanwhile, demand in Europe slumped amid the Russia/Ukraine crisis. 

HP’s management warned investors about softness in consumer spending during the Q2 conference call. However, Lores noted that the spending “environment deteriorated more rapidly late in the third quarter.”

Given the challenging macro and demand environment, like inflation, supply constraints, and pricing dynamics, HP lowered its full-year outlook.

HP expects to deliver adjusted EPS in the range of $4.02 – $4.12, compared to its previous guidance of $4.24 – $4.38. 

Further, HP anticipates generating free cash flow between $3.2 billion to $3.7 billion, significantly lower than its earlier forecast of at least $4.5B.

Will HP Stock Go Up?

Wall Street’s forecast shows limited upside for HP stock. Analysts’ average price target of $31.09 implies 8.3% upside potential. Meanwhile, analysts are bearish about HP’s prospects due to the weak demand environment and uncertainty. 

HP stock has received one Buy, Six, Hold, and four Sell recommendations for a Moderate Sell rating consensus. Further, it has negative signals from hedge funds, insiders, and TipRanks’ investors. Hedge funds sold 19.2M HP shares last quarter. Meanwhile, insiders sold HP stock worth $242.2K. Further, 1.1% of TipRanks’ investors reduced their holdings in HP stock.

Overall, HP stock sports an Underperform Smart Score of 1 out of 10 on TipRanks. 

Bottom Line: Ongoing Challenges Could Restrict Upside

Weak end market demand in the wake of macro uncertainty could continue to play spoilsport for HP stock, at least in the short term. However, management’s efforts to accelerate growth in the core business and reduce structural costs provide a solid base for long-term growth.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on HPQ

HP Announces Expiration and Final Results of Exchange Offer for Plantronics Notes
Press ReleasesHP Announces Expiration and Final Results of Exchange Offer for Plantronics Notes
9h ago
HPQ
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
HPQ
AMBA
HP Inc. Reports Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results
HPQ
More HPQ Latest News >

More News & Analysis on HPQ

Press ReleasesHP Announces Expiration and Final Results of Exchange Offer for Plantronics Notes
9h ago
HPQ
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
Market NewsThese Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
20h ago
HPQ
AMBA
Press ReleasesHP Inc. Reports Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results
1d ago
HPQ
More HPQ Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Here’s How Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Could Benefit from the ITA Airways Deal
DAL
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, August 31: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Here’s Why Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Plummeted Today
BBBY
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
HPQ
AMBA
Whistleblower Claims Could Weaken Twitter’s (NYSE:TWTR) Battle Against Musk
TWTR
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock: Cheaper Plan on Tap as Snap Becomes Ad Talent Recruiting Ground
NFLX
SNAP
This Insider Just Pocketed Freeport-McMoRan Stock (NYSE:FCX) Worth $988.3K
FCX
More Market News >