Shopify Stock (NYSE: SHOP): How Much More Can SHOP Drop?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Shopify Stock (NYSE: SHOP): How Much More Can SHOP Drop?

Story Highlights

Shopify is struggling with slowing revenue growth, a lack of profitability, and a challenging economic outlook, which will continue to weigh down its shares in the near term.

Shopify’s (NYSE: SHOP) stock price recently popped after reporting better-than-expected earnings last week. SHOP stock surged over 17% after the e-commerce service provider saw its sales grow by 22% from the prior-year period and reported a narrower loss. Moreover, its stock price trades at roughly 6.75x forward sales when looking 12 months out, which could seem like a bargain. However, with multiple headwinds ahead and better investments in the space, it’s best to wait for a better entry point before investing in SHOP stock, as it can easily shed another 30% from here, in our opinion. Therefore, we are bearish on SHOP stock.

Growth investors are likely to be interested in buying the dip in SHOP stock, trading at multi-year lows. To be fair, the stock is cheaper than ever, suffering a massive de-rating since the start of 2022 with a forward price-to-sales ratio of 31x. It’s been mostly downhill for the stock over the past 12 months. However, its peers, such as e-commerce giants MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and (NASDAQ: PDD) Pinduoduo, both trade at about 3.7x next year’s sales while growing significantly quicker.

Nevertheless, Shopify’s solutions continue to provide a valuable service for small merchants. This year, revenue growth has slowed incredibly amid multiple headwinds, but the company remains an attractive story over the long run as it builds out more features to grow its moat.

However, its near-term troubles are substantial, making it an unattractive bet. In all likelihood, SHOP stock could still easily shed another 30% of its value, as we mentioned before, to put it around its IPO price of $17 before it’s too cheap to ignore.

Interestingly, SHOP stock has a 3 out of 10 Smart Score rating on TipRanks, implying that the stock is likely to underperform the market, going forward.

What Happened in Shopify’s Third Quarter?

The company surprised investors by reporting better-than-expected results. Earnings per share came in at a negative two cents, beating the consensus estimate by five cents. Moreover, revenues also exceeded expectations by $30 million. However, Shopify was helped by multiple downward revisions to analyst estimates, which allowed the firm to post an earnings surprise.

The company’s results looked good on paper, but there was plenty wrong if you dig into the details. SHOP’s numbers were helped by its acquisition of Deliverr. However, the bump in sales was dwarfed by the 37% growth in expenses. The company’s gross profits are still climbing but are more sluggish than before.

Back in 2019, Shopify purchased two companies as part of its business-boosting efforts. The first was an influencer marketing start-up, and the second helped them strengthen its lower-margin logistics merchant network. However, both acquisitions and its recent purchase of Deliverr continue to strengthen its low-margin merchant solutions business. Investing and expanding its high-margin subscriptions segment would’ve been a better option for Shopify, with its bottom line in the red.

Hence, Shopify has become a cash-burning machine of late. Analysts expect it to post a whopping net loss of over $3 billion this year, followed by a much narrower loss the following year. The company’s current financials make it difficult for them to break even, and with interest rates rising at a rampant pace, its profitability situation could worsen.

With stiffer competition, Shopify is facing an uphill battle to maintain its position in the e-commerce space. Also, market saturation could ultimately limit its pricing power, making it even more difficult to narrow its losses.

Is SHOP Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, SHOP stock maintains a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Out of 17 total analyst ratings, eight Buys, nine Holds, and zero Sell ratings were assigned over the past three months.

The average SHOP price target is $42.08, implying 24.7% upside potential. Analyst price targets range from a low of $33 per share to a high of $55 per share.

Conclusion: Shopify Remains Risky

Shopify’s struggles are due to slowing revenue growth, a lack of profitability, and a challenging economic outlook. The company also faces intense competition in its industry due to the deteriorating macroeconomic backdrop affecting all businesses. It will continue to face tough competition in the market, and its days of hyper-growth figures seem to be over.

The stock has faced immense selling pressure this year and should continue to struggle in line with the rest of the market. Investors may question whether they’ve paid a reasonable price for the company if we enter into a recession in 2023. The lack of earnings will likely make them think twice before investing more money into Shopify, a former growth stock unlikely to recover soon.

If the company doesn’t make a comeback soon and post profits, its shares will probably get hammered. Therefore, it’s best to avoid bottom-picking and wait for a better entry point to invest in the stock. There are plenty of value-trap opportunities in the current bear market, and SHOP stock fits the bill.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on SHOP

Shopify price target raised to $42 from $38 at Wells Fargo
The FlyShopify price target raised to $42 from $38 at Wells Fargo
7d ago
SHOP
What You Missed On Wall Street On Thursday
F
CS
What You Missed On Wall Street This Morning
F
CS
More SHOP Latest News >
Videos
---

More News & Analysis on SHOP

Shopify price target raised to $42 from $38 at Wells Fargo
The FlyShopify price target raised to $42 from $38 at Wells Fargo
7d ago
SHOP
What You Missed On Wall Street On Thursday
The FlyWhat You Missed On Wall Street On Thursday
7d ago
F
CS
What You Missed On Wall Street This Morning
The FlyWhat You Missed On Wall Street This Morning
7d ago
F
CS
More SHOP Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >