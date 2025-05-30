Home Depot (HD) Eyes Stock Market Payoff With Contrarian Tariff Strategy

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA

Home Depot (HD) Eyes Stock Market Payoff With Contrarian Tariff Strategy

Story Highlights

Home Depot maintains stable pricing despite tariffs by leveraging domestic sourcing, positioning for market share gains while weathering housing headwinds.

Home Depot (HD) Eyes Stock Market Payoff With Contrarian Tariff Strategy

Home Depot (HD) is charting a different course on tariffs. While competitors like Walmart (WMT) plan to raise prices on tariff-impacted goods, Home Depot aims to maintain steady prices, thanks to its flexible product lines and diversified supply chain. Although the company remains exposed to broader macroeconomic pressures, such as a slowdown in housing development, I believe it’s well-positioned for a strong rebound as conditions stabilize. As outlined in the following sections, this underpins my long-term bullish outlook on the stock.

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Home Depot (HD) stock price history over the past 6 months

HD’s Competitive Edge Over Import-Heavy Rivals

Currently, U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports stand at 30%, down from the previous 145% following a temporary 90-day agreement between the U.S. and China, set to expire in early July. Unlike many of its peers, particularly Walmart, Home Depot is less reliant on imports, with over 50% of its products sourced domestically. The company has been actively reducing its dependency on any single country since the early days of the Trump administration.

This strategic positioning could allow Home Depot to gain market share, especially if tariff-driven price disparities widen. While some interpret Home Depot’s decision to hold prices as a form of virtue signaling or political calculation, possibly aimed at avoiding friction with former President Trump, such speculation remains unconfirmed. What is clear, however, is that Home Depot’s lower tariff exposure provides it with a competitive advantage in the current trade environment.

Housing Market Slowdown Creates Near-Term Headwinds

Home Depot remains particularly exposed to pressures in the housing market, as a significant portion of its business comes from professionals such as contractors, builders, and plumbers. On its most recent earnings call, the company acknowledged that elevated interest rates are prompting many homeowners to delay major renovation projects. The broader housing landscape isn’t offering much relief either—30-year mortgage rates remain above 7%, and home sales have slowed to their weakest pace since 2009.

Home Depot (HD) revenue, earnings and profit margin history

These high rates are creating a “lock-in effect,” where homeowners are reluctant to trade up and give up lower mortgage rates, ultimately reducing housing turnover and shifting demand toward smaller, DIY-style projects.

Despite these headwinds, Home Depot is well-positioned for a rebound when housing activity improves, which many experts expect to occur by 2026. The company’s scale provides it with strong bargaining power to help contain vendor-driven price increases. Additionally, Home Depot is reinforcing its focus on the professional segment, highlighted by its $18.25 billion acquisition of SRS Distribution last year, a strategic move to deepen its footprint in the pro market.

HD Maintains 2025 Guidance as Competitors Cut Forecasts

Despite ongoing headwinds, Home Depot reaffirmed its 2025 earnings outlook, projecting 2.8% sales growth, a steady gross margin of 33.4%, and an operating margin of 13%. This underscores the resilience of its business model at a time when many retailers are trimming their forecasts—Target, for instance, lowered its fiscal 2025 guidance just last week.

Is Home Depot Stock a Good Buy Right Now?

On Wall Street, HD has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 20 Buy, six Hold, and zero Sell ratings in the past three months. HD’s average price target of $428.74 implies an upside potential of 16% over the next twelve months.

Home Depot (HD) stock forecast for the next 12 months including a high, average, and low price target
See more HD analyst ratings

Earlier this month, analyst Steven Zaccone of Citi gave HD a Buy rating with a $433 price target. He highlighted Home Depot’s “ability to maintain stable pricing indicates its significant scale and operational efficiency, which are crucial in a competitive retail environment.” Moreover, he believes the company’s recent strategic focus on large professional clients will pay off in the long term. 

KeyBanc analyst Bradley Thomas is more cautious on HD. He has a Hold rating on the stock. The analyst noted “softer trends for home improvement professionals” and believes that “elevated long-term rates and a high valuation may limit near-term upside for shares.”

Home Depot’s valuation is admittedly high. Its Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 24.6 trades at a 50%-plus premium to the sector median. This suggests that Home Depot will have to not only reach, but beat expectations to keep its premium valuation. 

Long-Term Value Play Requires Patient Capital

Home Depot’s decision to hold prices steady while competitors raise theirs highlights a key strategic advantage—one rooted in strong supply chain diversification and smart market positioning. This approach could ultimately serve as a textbook example of how to navigate retail challenges during economic downturns. Additionally, Home Depot’s recent investments in its pro services segment are likely to pay off once the housing market begins to recover.

That said, the current economic uncertainty may linger longer than hoped, meaning it could take time before these strengths are fully reflected in the company’s financial performance. For that reason, Home Depot is best viewed through a long-term lens. Despite its premium valuation, I believe HD remains a strong hold until macro conditions improve.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.

Report an Issue

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential