‘Hold Your Horses,’ Says Top Analyst About Disney Stock

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
‘Hold Your Horses,’ Says Top Analyst About Disney Stock
Stock Analysis & Ideas

‘Hold Your Horses,’ Says Top Analyst About Disney Stock

While most of the big hitters have already released their latest earnings reports, not all have done so yet. Once the market action comes to a stop on Wednesday (November 8), Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) will report its fiscal fourth quarter of 2023 results.

The readout comes at a time of change for the entertainment giant. For the first time following restructuring efforts, entertainment and sports will be reported separately as the company has split the Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) business into two separate segments. The three main reporting segments will now be Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences.

The company’s non-sports Linear Networks, Disney+, and Hulu (DTC), along with Content Sales/Licensing (the studios’ businesses), now fall under the Entertainment banner. The Sports segment includes ESPN, ESPN+, and Star Sports.

With the new structure to consider ahead of the print, Doug Creutz, a 5-star analyst at TD Cowen, who ranks in the top 4% of the Street’s stock experts, has revised his model for Disney. His FY23 revenue forecast is lowered slightly from $89.1 billion to $89 billion (amounting to a year-over-year uptick of 6%), while adj. operating income is roughly unchanged at $12.6 billion (+4% y/y). At the bottom line, adj. EPS is nudged a touch higher from $3.56 to $3.57 (+1% y/y).

But there’s another important change taking place at the House of Mouse. On Monday, the company announced that Hugh Johnston, who for 13 years served as the CFO of Pepsi, has come on board as Disney’s new CFO and Sr. EVP.

According to Creutz, this is the first time since 1995 that Disney has brought in an outsider for a key executive role. “Bringing in Johnston represents a pretty significant change from decades of practice,” the 5-star analyst goes on to say. “Obviously, Disney is at a critical juncture right now, facing significant uncertainty about the future of its entertainment businesses. A fresh perspective may do the company some good. The Disney culture is extremely strong, however, and Johnston likely has a fair amount of work ahead of him to integrate successfully.”

All told, for now Creutz’s rating stays a Market Perform (i.e., Neutral), while his $94 price target suggests shares will surge 11% over the coming months. (To watch Creutz’s track record, click here)

Overall, 4 other analysts join Creutz on the sidelines and with the addition of 18 Buys and 1 Sell, the stock claims a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average target stands at $105.62, implying shares will gain ~25% over the one-year timeframe. (See DIS stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
‘Hold Your Horses,’ Says Top Analyst About Disney Stock
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Earnings Preview: What to Expect in Q4?
Stock Analysis & IdeasWalt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Earnings Preview: What to Expect in Q4?
11h ago
DIS
Disney (NYSE:DIS) Brings In New CFO, Investors Shrug
Market NewsDisney (NYSE:DIS) Brings In New CFO, Investors Shrug
1d ago
DIS
CFO news likely viewed as neutral to Disney stock, says KeyBanc
The FlyCFO news likely viewed as neutral to Disney stock, says KeyBanc
1d ago
DIS
PEP
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >