tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Here’s Why These Wall Street Analysts Are Recommending Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock

Story Highlights

Three analysts reiterated a Buy rating on Apple stock on August 29. Let’s learn more about what triggered their optimism.   

Ahead of the highly anticipated launch of the iPhone 14 on September 7, three Wall Street analysts reiterated a Buy rating on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on August 29. This shows that the Street is impressed with CEO Tim Cook’s endeavor in achieving the target launch date despite supply chain issues and COVID-19-related shutdowns. The analysts who have recently reiterated a Buy rating on Apple stock are David Vogt of UBS (NYSE:UBS), Samik Chatterjee of J.P. Morgan (NYSE:JPM), and Daniel Ives of Wedbush.

While Vogt did not provide a price target, Chatterjee has furnished a price target of $200 (24% upside potential) on AAPL stock. Further, with a price forecast of $220, Ives sees a 36.3% upside for the stock.

Commenting on the iPhone 14 launch, which is expected next week, Ives said that the tech giant already has an initial order of 90 million units, which speaks volumes about the strong underlying demand for iPhones, as of the one billion iPhone users across the world, 240 million “have not upgraded their phones in over 3.5 years.”

Ives expects the base model’s price to remain unchanged, while the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are likely to cost $100 more. Specification-wise, the new model will feature a 48-megapixel camera, A16 chip, and enhanced storage.

Further, the California-based company plans to launch an upgraded version of the iPhone 14 over the next six to nine months and expects a minimum demand of 220 million units in the next fiscal year, according to the Wedbush analyst.

Meanwhile, Ives anticipates Apple’s services business to total around $90 billion in the Fiscal Year 2023 and surpass $100 billion in the Fiscal Year 2024. “On a growth and EBITDA basis, we believe Apple’s services business is worth alone north of $1 trillion which coupled with the flagship hardware business makes the risk/reward very compelling at current levels,” the analyst added.

Is Apple Stock a Buy or Sell?

On TipRanks, Apple stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 22 Buys, four Holds, and one Sell. AAPL’s average stock forecast of $183.12 implies 13.5% upside potential.

Further, Apple stock scores a “Perfect 10” on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, suggesting that it has strong potential to outperform market expectations. Hedge funds and bloggers are also positive about the stock. TipRanks data shows that 86% of bloggers are Bullish on AAPL stock, compared to the sector average of 65%, and hedge funds have increased their stakes in the company by 11.4 million shares in the last quarter.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AAPL

META, MSFT, AAPL: Here’s What’s Happening Behind the Metaverse Scenes
Stock Analysis & IdeasMETA, MSFT, AAPL: Here’s What’s Happening Behind the Metaverse Scenes
5d ago
AAPL
META
iPhone 14 Expected to Be Unveiled on September 7 at Apple’s Far Out Event
AAPL
Top 5 Streaming Services: Apple TV Enters Top 5, HBO Max loses Spot
DIS
WBD
More AAPL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AAPL

META, MSFT, AAPL: Here’s What’s Happening Behind the Metaverse Scenes
Stock Analysis & IdeasMETA, MSFT, AAPL: Here’s What’s Happening Behind the Metaverse Scenes
5d ago
AAPL
META
iPhone 14 Expected to Be Unveiled on September 7 at Apple’s Far Out Event
Market NewsiPhone 14 Expected to Be Unveiled on September 7 at Apple’s Far Out Event
5d ago
AAPL
Top 5 Streaming Services: Apple TV Enters Top 5, HBO Max loses Spot
Stock Analysis & IdeasTop 5 Streaming Services: Apple TV Enters Top 5, HBO Max loses Spot
5d ago
DIS
WBD
More AAPL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Smashed Forecasts for Q2 Earnings; Stock is Up Pre-Market
BIDU
Here’s Why Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Jumped Yesterday Despite the Market Retreat
PDD
Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) Files for an Additional $8B Offering
LCID
Sony (NYSE:SONY) Strengthens Mobile Gaming with Savage Game Studios’ Acquisition
SONY
Zendesk Stock (NYSE:ZEN): Investor Light Street Capital Proposes Alternative Strategy
ZEN
Stock Market Today – Monday, August 29: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
More Market News >