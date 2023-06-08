Here’s Why the QQQ ETF Could Be a Great Pick

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Here’s Why the QQQ ETF Could Be a Great Pick

Story Highlights

The Invesco QQQ ETF has witnessed impressive returns so far this year. Further, the analysts’ average price target and an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks point to more upside potential from the current level.

Investors looking to enjoy the rally in tech stocks may consider the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ). So far in 2023, the QQQ ETF has advanced more than 32%, easily outperforming the 12% rise in the S&P 500 Index (SPX). Remarkably, the QQQ ETF stock has beaten the S&P 500 in nine out of the last ten years. Interestingly, analysts are optimistic about the future growth potential of this ETF, envisioning further opportunities for expansion.

The QQQ ETF tracks the NASDAQ 100 Index (NDX) and provides an opportunity to hold companies in key markets such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, streaming services, electric vehicles, and more.

Additionally, the QQQ ETF stock has delivered an average annualized return of 17.7% in the past decade, ending in March 2023. Also, the ETF has a low expense ratio (cost of managing the ETF) of 0.20%, which makes it an attractive investment.

Is QQQ Stock a Buy?

It is worth mentioning that, as per 1,734 analysts providing ratings on QQQ’s 102 holdings, the ETF is a Moderate Buy. Its average price target of $385.11 implies a 10.4% upside. Apart from analysts’ consensus, QQQ is a Buy based on the technical indicators.

Additionally, the Invesco QQQ ETF has an Outperform Smart Score of eight on TipRanks, implying it is more likely to beat the broader market averages. It is worth highlighting that more than 50% of the holdings boast an Outperform Smart Score.

While most of the ETF’s holdings witnessed strong returns over the past year, there remain a few stars, having gained over 50%. Let’s take a look at the five best-performing stocks in the ETF:

  • Nvidia Corporation (NVDA)
  • Netflix Inc. (NFLX)
  • Dexcom (DXCM)
  • Mercadolibre, Inc. (MELI)
  • Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market News Today, 8/06/23 – Futures Down as Traders Pull Back on the Rally
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 8/06/23 – Futures Down as Traders Pull Back on the Rally
2h ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today, 7/06/23 – Stocks End Mixed as Nasdaq Leads Indices Lower
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today, 6/06/23 – Stocks Close Little Changed amid Macro Uncertainty
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market News Today, 8/06/23 – Futures Down as Traders Pull Back on the Rally
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 8/06/23 – Futures Down as Traders Pull Back on the Rally
2h ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today, 7/06/23 – Stocks End Mixed as Nasdaq Leads Indices Lower
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 7/06/23 – Stocks End Mixed as Nasdaq Leads Indices Lower
16h ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today, 6/06/23 – Stocks Close Little Changed amid Macro Uncertainty
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 6/06/23 – Stocks Close Little Changed amid Macro Uncertainty
2d ago
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >