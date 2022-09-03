tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Here’s Why RingCentral Stock (NYSE:RNG) May Continue to Fall

Story Highlights

Due to increased risk aversion in the stock market, RingCentral’s stock has performed direly this year, dropping more than 75%. However, the company is unlikely to have ended its downtrend.

I am bearish on RingCentral stock (NYSE:RNG) as some significant headwinds are weighing on this business and will continue to translate into a falling share price. Headwinds come mainly from central banks raising interest rates to slow down inflation and geopolitical tensions between countries.

RingCentral is a Belmont, California-based software applications company specializing in software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology that businesses can deploy in areas such as contact centers and video communications.

Due to the above factors, RingCentral’s shares have plunged over 75% so far this year, significantly underperforming its benchmark, the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), which instead fell by 22%.

Chart, line chart, histogram Description automatically generated

More Downside Risks Ahead for RNG Stock

RingCentral recently revised its “Risk Factors” section to now reflect a broader range of challenges the company may face in the future. Interestingly, according to TipRanks’ risk analysis, RingCentral’s disclosed risks grew from 55 in Q2 2021 to 60 in Q2 2022, with Finance & Corporate risks as the category with the most risks.

A snapshot of RingCentral’s balance sheet at the end of the most recent quarter suggests that the company does not have the greatest financial position. RNG had $267 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022, which was much less than its total borrowings hovering around $1.68 billion.

Debt is primarily represented by senior convertible notes, for which the company paid nearly $35 million in interest expenses for the 12 months ended June 30, 2022. This is on track to get worse due to the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy to combat record inflation through aggressive interest rate hikes.

By making access to the loan capital more difficult, rising borrowing costs can undermine growth projects and hurt the company’s sales and future profitability.

Instead, RingCentral’s current situation requires something different. The company would certainly need revenues that will continue to rise so that any currently unproductive investment project generates a positive return and exceeds its associated financing costs.

At this point, RingCentral is still unable to get to the heart of the matter, as its weighted average cost of capital is 8.02% compared to a return on invested capital of -21.30%.

The increase in revenue over time, which is key to changing the above relationship, is what shareholders would like to see, but the second quarter of 2022 hasn’t fully lived up to expectations.

RingCentral’s Revenue Growth Slowed Down in Q2 2022

While revenue of $487 million in the second quarter of 2022 rose by 28% year-over-year and topped the company’s guidance, the growth rate showed signs of slowing down compared to previous quarters, including pre-pandemic periods.

The pace of growth has gradually deteriorated over time, dropping more than 8% from the 36%-36.5% levels seen in the second and third quarters of 2021.

Some may argue that growth is normalizing following the boom in technologies that boosted online communication and business connections during COVID-19. However, this does not appear to be the case since the recent growth rate was lower than its pre-pandemic growth rate.

To name a few pre-pandemic trends, revenue grew 34.1% year-over-year to almost $253 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and increased almost 33% year-over-year to $267.5 million in the first three-month period of 2020.

In addition, RNG suffered an operating loss of $1.68 per share in Q2 2022, down from a loss of $1.22 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, the bottom line was a net profit of $0.45 per diluted share, compared to the prior year’s quarter of $0.32 per diluted share. The adjusted net income was realized after deducting the impact from amortization charges related to the acquisition of intangibles totaling approximately $43.7 million and a notable loss on investments of nearly $49 million.

The latter indicates that RingCentral’s income is highly exposed to financial markets’ volatility, which is more difficult to manage due to the severity of the current headwind.

Looking ahead to 2022, the company said it expects total revenue to still be between $1.99 billion and $2.015 billion, reflecting another slowdown, as the annual growth rate would be 25% to 26%.

High inflation, a slowing economy, and the ongoing U.S.-China tariff war could have a major impact on sales of contact centers and video communications software, as demand for related technologies such as computers could come under pressure.

Is RNG Stock a Buy?

In the past three months, 18 Wall Street analysts have issued a 12-month price target for RNG. The stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 14 Buys, four Holds, and zero Sells. The average RNG stock price target is $80.56, implying 88.3% upside potential.

Conclusion – Risks Weigh on RNG Stock’s Growth Prospects

There is a gradually decreasing trend in the annual growth rate of sales, which does not bode well with the company’s need to increase the return on invested capital. This trend is bound to intensify due to macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds, while market volatility is affecting some earnings.

Disclosure

Disclaimer

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on RNG

Down More Than 50%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom
Stock Analysis & IdeasDown More Than 50%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom
3d ago
RNG
ZUO
Headwinds Persist for RNG Stock, Says Analyst
RNG
The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’
RNG
SIVB
More RNG Latest News >

More News & Analysis on RNG

Down More Than 50%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom
Stock Analysis & IdeasDown More Than 50%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom
3d ago
RNG
ZUO
Headwinds Persist for RNG Stock, Says Analyst
Stock Analysis & IdeasHeadwinds Persist for RNG Stock, Says Analyst
2M ago
RNG
The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’
Stock Analysis & IdeasThe Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’
4M ago
RNG
SIVB
More RNG Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Stock Market Today – Friday, September 2: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
What Is the Qualcomm-Meta Agreement All About?
META
NVDA
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Answers Fans’ Top Call as Bloggers Keep Faith in the Stock
TWTR
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
PD
HCP
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock: Doubts Persist Despite FTC Defeat
ILMN
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock: Activision Deal at Risk in the UK
MSFT
Here’s How the $214M AAM Buyout Deal Will Help Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)
SLF
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Hires Reckitt’s Narasimhan as New CEO
SBUX
More Market News >