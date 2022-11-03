Here’s Why Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Took A Nosedive

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Here’s Why Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Took A Nosedive

Story Highlights

Devon Energy stock lost almost 13% yesterday despite a Q3 earnings beat after the company announced a dividend cut, lower-than-expected Q4 production targets, and expectations of higher capital expenditure.

Shares of oil and natural gas giant Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) plunged 12.8% yesterday following a lower-than-expected forecast for Q4 production output and a 12.9% cut in dividends. Further, the company indicated that the Q4 capital expenditures will be higher than analysts’ expectations.

The company cut its quarterly dividend to $1.35 per share versus the $1.55 paid earlier. The dividend will be payable on December 30 to shareholders on December 12.

On the positive side, adjusted earnings of $2.18 per share surpassed the consensus estimate of $2.12 per share. Further, revenues jumped 56.7% year-over-year to $5.4 billion. The increase in revenues reflects higher production, which rose 1% to 614,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day.

Aided by acquisitions, the company raised production guidance for the fourth quarter. The company now forecasts Q4 production to grow 6% year-over-year at the midpoint to 640K-660K boe/day. The increase is aided by additional production of 35K boe/day resulting from the Eagle Ford acquisition.

Is Devon a Good Stock to Buy?

Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic about Devon Energy stock and have a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on seven Buys and seven Holds. Further, DVN stock boasts an average price target of $83.08, which implies 23.19% upside potential from current levels.

Graphical user interface, chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Concluding Thoughts

Following OPEC+’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels a day, U.S. oil and gas companies are under pressure to increase production, while keeping their costs under control. However, there are signs of higher costs from more expensive labor, materials, and equipment due to the impact of inflation.

Investors remain concerned about the impact of higher anticipated capital expenditures on the profitability of the company.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on DVN

Oil Trends Higher; Saudi Aramco’s Bottom Line Slides Sequentially
Market NewsOil Trends Higher; Saudi Aramco’s Bottom Line Slides Sequentially
1d ago
CVX
DVN
Devon Energy sees Q4 production 640,000-660,000 boepd
DVN
Devon Energy reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.18, consensus $2.13
DVN
More DVN Latest News >
Videos
---

More News & Analysis on DVN

Oil Trends Higher; Saudi Aramco’s Bottom Line Slides Sequentially
Market NewsOil Trends Higher; Saudi Aramco’s Bottom Line Slides Sequentially
1d ago
CVX
DVN
Devon Energy sees Q4 production 640,000-660,000 boepd
The FlyDevon Energy sees Q4 production 640,000-660,000 boepd
2d ago
DVN
Devon Energy reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.18, consensus $2.13
The FlyDevon Energy reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.18, consensus $2.13
2d ago
DVN
More DVN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >