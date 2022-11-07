Here’s Why Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Took a Tailspin

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Here’s Why Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Took a Tailspin

Story Highlights

Carvana’s stock plunged almost 40% to its 52-week low after the company reported lower-than-expected Q3 results and refrained from giving an outlook. Wall Street reacted with several price target downward revisions.

Shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) dived almost 40% on November 4 following dismal Q3 results as well as raised liquidity and financing concerns for the online used-car retailer. The stock was further hammered by lowered price targets by the Wall Street community and the withdrawal of a rating by Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas.

The Q3 adjusted loss of $2.67 per share significantly lagged analysts’ estimated loss of $1.90 per share. Further, it was much worse compared to a loss of $0.38 per share in the prior-year period.

Meanwhile, revenues declined 3% year-over-year to $3.39 billion and lagged consensus estimates of $3.71 billion.

Citing reasons for not providing a  quantitative outlook, Carvana CEO Ernie Garcia commented, “In light of current industry and macroeconomic conditions, we believe forecasting the environment over the coming months and quarters is difficult, and we plan instead to provide more real time color on how certain key dynamics are likely to impact our results.”

Pessimism Deepens Following Wall Street’s Reaction

Following disappointing Q3 results, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas withdrew his rating and price target on Carvana, citing a visible downturn in the used car market as well as funding uncertainty.

Jonas stated, “While the company is continuing to pursue cost-cutting actions, we believe a deterioration in the used car market combined with a volatile interest rate/funding environment (bonds trading at 20% yield) add material risk to the outlook, contributing to a wide range of outcomes (positive and negative).”

Like many analysts, Brad Erickson from RBC Capital Markets cut his price target on Carvana to $14 (59.82% upside potential) from $35 while reiterating a Hold rating.

Though he believes that the market for used cars should eventually revive, he stated, “Retail units are declining with units and GPU getting worse into the fourth quarter, expense cuts aren’t going as fast as desired and investor concerns around liquidity and the company’s need to raise further equity should continue to rise.”

Is CVNA a Good Stock to Buy?

As per TipRanks, analysts are both cautious and optimistic about the stock and have a Moderate Buy consensus rating, which is based on eight Buys and 10 Holds. Carvana’s average price forecast of $41.41 implies 372.72% upside potential.

Chart Description automatically generated

Concluding Thoughts

Carvana stock has lost 97% of its market capitalization over the past year and is trading far below its all-time high level of $350 reached during the pandemic years.

The market for used cars boomed during the pandemic years due to the limited affordability and lack of availability of new cars. The shortage was due to a global shortage of semiconductor chips as well as other supply constraints. However, the demand for used cars has now normalized and is further negatively impacted by higher interest rates and macro uncertainty.

The industry-wide sluggish demand and profit warnings are signs of choppy waters ahead for the company, and investors might want to remain on the sidelines until they see some signs of recovery.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on CVNA

Carvana price target lowered to $14 from $35 at RBC Capital
The FlyCarvana price target lowered to $14 from $35 at RBC Capital
3d ago
CVNA
Carvana price target lowered to $20 from $50 at Needham
CVNA
Carvana price target lowered to $55 from $60 at Cowen
CVNA
More CVNA Latest News >
Videos
---

More News & Analysis on CVNA

Carvana price target lowered to $14 from $35 at RBC Capital
The FlyCarvana price target lowered to $14 from $35 at RBC Capital
3d ago
CVNA
Carvana price target lowered to $20 from $50 at Needham
The FlyCarvana price target lowered to $20 from $50 at Needham
3d ago
CVNA
Carvana price target lowered to $55 from $60 at Cowen
The FlyCarvana price target lowered to $55 from $60 at Cowen
3d ago
CVNA
More CVNA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >