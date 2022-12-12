Here’s What to Expect From Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) Q2 Results Today

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Here’s What to Expect From Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) Q2 Results Today

Story Highlights

Oracle is slated to report its second-quarter Fiscal 2023 results on December 12. Analysts predict that the company’s Q2 earnings will decline, while revenues will increase from the year-ago quarter.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is scheduled to report its second-quarter Fiscal 2023 results on December 12, after the market closes. The company’s top line is expected to have benefitted from the strong momentum in the cloud services market. Further, the Cerner acquisition, completed on June 8, 2022, is anticipated to have contributed to Oracle’s healthcare-related revenues.

The company’s efforts to increase cloud services and license support (about 84% of total revenue) offerings are likely to have supported performance. As per IDC’s Worldwide Semiannual Software Tracker, the software industry is benefitting from the global “push for more automation and digitalization to save costs and improve supply chains” and is unlikely to be impacted by current macroeconomic concerns.

The Street expects Oracle to post earnings of $1.17 per share in Q2, lower than its prior-year period’s figure of $1.21 per share. Meanwhile, revenue is pegged at $12 billion, representing a year-over-year jump of 15.4%.

In the Q1 earnings call, management said that it expects second-quarter revenues to rise 21% to 23% on a constant currency basis. Also, cloud revenues are likely to increase from 46% to 50%. Furthermore, adjusted EPS is expected to fall by 1% to 5%.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill finds ORCL to be an exception in the software market as it continues to keep a “bullish outlook amid a deteriorating IT environment.” Also, the analyst is of the opinion that ORCL stock has the potential to benefit from its growth efforts.

Ahead of the Q2 earnings release, Thill maintained a Hold rating on Oracle but raised the price target to $85 from $75.

Should You Buy ORCL Stock?

Overall, Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about Oracle. The stock has a Moderate Sell consensus rating based on eight Buys, 12 Holds, and one Sell. The average ORCL stock price target of $88.35 implies 10.6% upside potential. The stock has declined nearly 8% year-to-date.

Closing Note

During the earnings call, investors are likely to keep a close watch on Oracle’s update on its efforts to expand multi-cloud solutions.

Moreover, at its recent investor day, the company provided bullish long-term financial targets, including hitting revenue of $65 billion in 2026. Also, Oracle is among the several technology companies to have been awarded cloud computing contracts by the Pentagon. Given the encouraging news received ahead of results and the company’s strong performance in the Cloud business, it looks like there is room for upside in the near term.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on ORCL

Pentagon Awards $9B Worth in Contracts to Tech Giants
Market NewsPentagon Awards $9B Worth in Contracts to Tech Giants
4d ago
AMZN
GOOG
DoD contracts shows competitiveness of cloud industry, says Citi
AMZN
GOOG
Alphabet, Oracle, Amazon and Microsoft all awarded on $9B DoD cloud contract
AMZN
GOOG
More ORCL Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on ORCL

Pentagon Awards $9B Worth in Contracts to Tech Giants
Market NewsPentagon Awards $9B Worth in Contracts to Tech Giants
4d ago
AMZN
GOOG
DoD contracts shows competitiveness of cloud industry, says Citi
The FlyDoD contracts shows competitiveness of cloud industry, says Citi
4d ago
AMZN
GOOG
Alphabet, Oracle, Amazon and Microsoft all awarded on $9B DoD cloud contract
The FlyAlphabet, Oracle, Amazon and Microsoft all awarded on $9B DoD cloud contract
4d ago
AMZN
GOOG
More {slug} Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >